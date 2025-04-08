Paul Scholes claims one Manchester United star requested a “meeting” after “taking offence” to criticism, but he did not name the player in question.

The Red Devils are enduring a woeful season as they have spent most of the 2024/25 campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League.

United are slowly improving, but head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred formation and playing style since replacing Erik ten Hag. They are 13th in our calendar-year Premier League table.

Man Utd are miles away from challenging for the Premier League title and Champions League and have been heavily criticised by pundits in recent years.

Scholes never minces his words when commenting on Man Utd and claims one player was “not happy” with his analysis and “wanted a meeting at the training ground”.

“Players can be a little bit touchy these days,” Scholes said on The Overlap Fan Debate when asked whether players have a go at his comments.

READ: Big Midweek: Arsenal v Real Madrid, Bruno Fernandes FC, Emery in Paris, Leeds bottlejob



“I had a player [from Manchester United], this year, who contacted me and wasn’t happy with some of the things I’d said.

“He wanted to meet me at the training ground, and I said, ‘Of course, no problem,’ and gave him my number but he never got back to me.

“I would have done it. If I’m saying things I believe and he wants me to explain why, it wouldn’t have been a nice conversation, but I said if they or anyone else has a problem, there’s my phone number.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ferdinand told Man Utd to sign Arsenal star ‘at all costs’ as transfer ‘f*** up’ revealed

👉 Man Utd star brutally told he has ‘the touch of a baby elephant’ after Man City draw

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘plan’ for Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho ‘to not continue’ at PL giants

Scholes is also insistent that comments from pundits “shouldn’t affect players” as these words need to be “taken with a pinch of salt”.

“What we say [as pundits] shouldn’t affect a player,” Scholes added.

“The only people that should affect the players is what the manager thinks, the coaching staff, and their teammates. Whatever is said on TV should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“I’m not even sure how many players these days watch football and watch what we’re saying.

“There was one United player who obviously took a bit of offense to what I said, but you just deal with it. If they need an explanation or a meeting over a tea or coffee, I’d be happy to give it.”