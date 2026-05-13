Paul Scholes has revealed which midfielder he wants Manchester United to sign this summer, while they have been told to fix two problems.

Scholes has commented on Man Utd‘s search for new midfielders, with recent reports claiming they could recruit as many as three players to bolster this department in the summer.

This is required with Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro in leaving, while they could also pursue a long-term replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes.

Naturally, the Red Devils are linked with a wide array of potential options to replace Casemiro, but it was claimed on Monday that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is their ‘dream transfer’.

Man Utd also face competition from Manchester City for Anderson this summer, but Scholes has explained why the Red Devils should go all in on signing the England international.

“I really liked him when I was at Newcastle,” Scholes said on talkSPORT.

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“Newcastle had to sell him, didn’t they, with the PSR and that kind of stuff. But yeah, what I’ve seen of him has been nothing short of brilliant, really.

“What he’s done for Forest has really been Europa League. He’s still got to go to that next level and he’s done it with England.

“England games are very hard to gauge really because I don’t think they’re playing the best competition until they get to the World Cup.

“When bigger games come, then we’ll get a better idea and he will still have to test himself in the Champions League. But he looks to me like he’d be able to handle it. Absolutely no problem.

“But as I say, I think one or two will be needed, not just the one.

“But Anderson and Mainoo, I think I’d be happy with that for the start of next season.”

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Man Utd told to fix two glaring issues this summer

Ex-United assistant Rene Meulensteen has also called for his former club to sign Anderson, but he also thinks they need to fix two other positions this summer.

“Obviously, [Benjamin] Sesko is doing much better now than when he first signed and you can see the potential there – he’s still a very young player,” Meulensteen told TEAMtalk.

“But I don’t know what the second Manchester United second striker is, and maybe they might need to look at bringing somebody in, maybe a little bit more of an experienced striker that has a pedigree in the Premier League, who can provide both back-up and competition.

“Listen, I know that it’s not going to happen, but let’s assume that Harry Kane said, I want to come back to the Premier League, and I want to sign for Manchester United.

“Then obviously he would become the number one, starting striker. But you have to also look at other candidates that may not be the number one striker, but still have got a lot to offer.

“I don’t know who that might be, though…”

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On Man Utd’s defence, he added: “If United are to challenge in the Premier League title race, they need to shore up in defence.

“Obviously, they extended with Harry Maguire. He is first-choice for me, a good organiser, but now it’s a question of what is going to be the final, decisive partnership, at the back.

“Carrick has options: He has [Leny] Yoro, he’s got young Ayden [Heaven], you got the Lisandro Martinez, you’ve also got [Matthijs] De Ligt, who’s still injured.

“There are so many options and combinations there, but he needs to nail his first-choice pairing. I still think that is a part of United’s vulnerability.”