Scholes urges Man Utd to spend £125m on ‘nutter’ and ‘perfect’ midfield signing

Paul Scholes has named two players he wants Manchester United to sign before the summer transfer window shuts at what could be a combined cost of around £125million.

United have largely focused on bolstering Michael Carrick’s midfield to date, with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos brought in, while Karl Darlow has added depth to the goalkeeping department.

Adding a new left-back, winger, striker and potentially a third midfield signing are still thought to be on the agenda at Old Trafford, and Scholes thinks Man Utd should make reported interest in Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero more concrete.

The World Cup winner wants out of the north London club, with Atletico Madrid the current favourites to sign the 28-year-old, although any talk of a shock switch to bitter rivals Arsenal has now been shut down.

READ: Man Utd in good position to sign Everton star after Romano reveals ‘decision made’

To that end, Scholes wants his old club to move for Romero, as the current central defensive options at Old Trafford are “not good enough”.

As a result, the Old Trafford legend believes his former club should enter the race to sign Argentina defender Romero from Tottenham.

Indeed, Scholes is confident that Carrick can sort out Romero’s “disciplinary issues” with his calming influence and should make the Argentine a priority signing.

He told Midnite’s The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I think they sorted out the forward areas last summer but I think they probably need two centre backs.

“You might laugh at this and I might get stick for this, but I would go and sign Christian Romero from Tottenham.

“I know he’s a nutter, I know he’s got disciplinary issues, but he can be a very good centre half and someone that Michael Carrick could really calm down.

“They’re talking about 30 or 40 million quid for a player who has been centre half in a World Cup final.

“I know he’s got disciplinary issues but I would go and get him. I think they’re desperate for a centre-back, the current ones aren’t good enough.”

Scholes wants ‘perfect’ Wharton at Man Utd

Of the current midfield options remaining in the market, with several big-money moves already taking place this summer, Scholes believes Adam Wharton would be a ‘perfect’ addition at the Theatre of Dreams.

Wharton has been heavily linked with a move away from Palace over the past 24 months, with the England man currently valued at £85m by Palace.

His stock has certainly risen over the last year, having helped Palace win the FA Cup before they lifted their first European trophy in the Conference League.

“I can’t believe they’re not trying to buy Adam Wharton,” said Scholes, who is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

“Sandro Tonali would have been my first-choice but with him gone now, Adam Wharton looks perfect to me.”

United open their Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22, but have friendlies lined up against Leeds United and AC Milan prior to that.

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