Reliable Liverpool journalist James Pearce insists that the Reds are ‘considering’ two Bundesliga strikers as a deal for Newcastle star Alexander Isak will be ‘very difficult’ this summer.

The Reds are having a brilliant season with Arne Slot’s men winning the Premier League title at a canter by beating Tottenham 5-1 on Sunday to secure the trophy.

Champions Liverpool are 15 points ahead of rivals Arsenal with four games to spare and now the Reds can relax in the home straight as they know they have an unassailable lead.

It will allow Liverpool boss Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to turn their attention to plans for next season with a new centre-forward understood to be one of their top priorities.

When asked in his Friday press conference how much of an advantage, in terms of planning, does winning the league early give him, Slot replied: “There are so many things that have influence on next season. Is it an advantage yes or no that some teams go to the Club World Cup?

“I think the main advantage of winning the league is that until now if I spoke to new players we wanted to bring in I always told them that our fans are really special [and] that it’s special to play at this club.

“I think that was not even necessary to tell them in the past but after Sunday I don’t think I ever have to tell anyone again how special our fans are because that was unbelievable.

“Not only because of how much emotions there were but them not coming onto the pitch. The amount of times I see teams winning the league and there’s a pitch invasion and after two minutes everyone is like, ‘Yeah, what are we doing here? Let’s go inside.’ But they all stayed in the stands and the celebrations were incredible.

“But not even after the game, also during the game. Winning the league [and] having these fans I think is a big attraction to every player we want to bring in and that’s definitely helpful. But if it’s helpful that we won the league now already for next season, that is so hard to tell you.”

And now The Athletic‘s Pearce – who has written about Liverpool for many years – Newcastle striker Isak is ‘widely admired’ at Anfield ‘but there is an acceptance that deal would be very difficult to pull off, given the talk of a possible £150m valuation.’

Pearce adds: ‘Other options, such as Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), have also been considered.’

And it is understood that Liverpool ‘do not want to lose’ either Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz – while ‘there’s no sign of either pushing for a move’ – although Darwin Nunez is set to leave with the Reds ‘prepared to sanction a sale’.