According to reports, Liverpool have completely ruled out selling Rio Ngumoha, while Andoni Iraola has chosen which four wingers he wants next season.

The 2025/26 campaign was incredibly disappointing for Liverpool, who made a poor Premier League title defence in a trophyless season.

Still, Ngumoha was a shining light for the Premier League giants and arguably should have been given more game time ahead of Cody Gakpo.

The 17-year-old was often Liverpool’s most dangerous attacker in the 2025/26 campaign, and he has attracted interest from Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

Bayern Munich are in the market for a winger to provide cover for Luis Diaz, and a report at the start of this month claimed that they had made a ‘surprise move’ for Ngumoha.

READ: Ranking the six new Premier League managers by how at risk they are of an early sacking



Talk over this move has died down of late, and it has since been reported that the Reds are ‘ready to agree’ a new contract with Ngumoha to retain his services.

Now, journalist James Pearce, The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent, has revealed his information on Ngumoha to Bayern Munich, which is described as ‘the oddest transfer story’ of the summer so far.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola chooses his four wingers for next season

According to Pearce, Liverpool are clear that Ngumoha is ‘going nowhere’ this summer becuase they ‘see him having a bigger role next season’ and are ‘keen to get him tied down to a longer contract once he turns 18 in late August’.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Germany star among two Man Utd midfield alternatives



This is the only decision they can make with Ngumoha, and the same report claims new Liverpool boss Iraola wants him to be one of his four wingers next season.

Having recently recruited Victor Munoz from Osasuna, Liverpool remain in the market for one more winger and have chosen Yan Diomande as their leading target.

A report on Thursday claimed that they should be able to sign Diomande for three reasons, while Pearce claims Iraola wants him to be one of his main winger options this summer.

The report adds:

‘The plan is to have four high-quality wide options, so Iraola is able to rotate and not overburden players physically. There’s an acceptance that a lack of pace and threat on the wings cost Liverpool dear last season, with Salah’s output dwindling and Cody Gakpo struggling for form. ‘Despite speculation over the latter’s future, Liverpool have received no approaches for the Dutchman, who appears to have regained some belief with his performances for the Netherlands at the World Cup. As things stand, if the Diomande deal gets done, it’s set to be the Ivory Coast international, Munoz, Ngumoha and Gakpo providing the creativity from the flanks in the coming campaign.’

READ NEXT: Liverpool stance on signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid finally revealed

