Nottingham Forest legend Stuart Pearce has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Jan Paul van Hecke after his side’s loss against Aston Villa.

Former Brighton star Van Hecke was one of Tottenham’s big-money signings in this summer’s transfer window.

The Netherlands international joined Spurs for around £52m, and this deal has been considered too expensive because he made the move after entering the final year of his Brighton contract.

Van Hecke has also struggled at the start of this season, and Pearce was left ‘shocked’ by the centre-back after he easily lost a duel with Aston Villa star Nicolas Jackson in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat.

“What is Van Hecke doing? He sold himself completely,” Sam Matterface said on talkSPORT commentary.

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Co-commentator Pearce agreed as he questioned Van Hecke’s big-money summer move from Brighton.

He replied: “He certainly did. Was that £52million worth of central defending?”

Matterface then added: “Honestly, I wish everybody could see the look on your face.”

Pearce responded: “Honestly, when he moved for the summer money that he did it raised an eyebrow or two in my head.

“And his performance today has done exactly that again.”

Pundit and ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara also hit out at Van Hecke for his performance against Aston Villa.

O’Hara said on X: “Van Hecke looks like he’s playing in cement.”

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“We’re going to go down…”

O’Hara has also explained why he thinks Tottenham are “going to go down” this season.

“I can’t believe how bad we are, genuinely, I can’t believe how bad we are. Seriously, what has happened to this football club?” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“What has happened to Spurs? [Sandro] Tonali, £100million, turning his back, Savio looks like he’s playing kids’ football, [Omar] Marmoush, who’s he? Have we signed his brother? He is absolute guff.

“We haven’t got a midfield, there’s no fight in this team. None. No fight whatsoever, they’re strolling about.”

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He then admitted: “We are so soft…it’s the softest team in the Premier League, we’re going to go down.

“I’m looking at the teams and it’s like, everyone is better than us, right now, I’m looking at the bottom three and yeah, that is the bottom three right now, it looks like the bottom three.

“We’ve spent £400m to get away from the plughole and we’re still in it! We’re like that bit of food that gets stuck in the plug and you can’t get rid of it…

“We’re just in there, around the plughole and then eventually, you’re going to go through it.”