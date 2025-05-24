According to reports, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all interested in signing Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

Brighton are reportedly open to selling Pedro for significantly more than the £30million they paid to sign him from Watford in July 2023.

He is under contract until 2028 and is valued at €50million (£41.9m) by Transfermarkt.

It hasn’t been the most productive campaign for the 23-year-old, who has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 27 Premier League appearances. Despite some promise, he has struggled to deliver consistent performances throughout the 2024/25 season.

There is strong interest in Pedro, and a Brighton exit looks increasingly likely – especially after he was reportedly involved in a training ground clash with Jan Paul van Hecke, which led to him being dropped from the squad for Monday’s win over Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Brazilian will also miss Sunday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur, head coach Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed.

READ MORE: Premier League prize money table revealed with Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea among six clubs getting extra

“With Joao we had a small issue in training, the type which isn’t uncommon from time to time in all football clubs. We dealt with it internally and the matter is closed,” Hurzeler said.

“Joao is an incredible football player, he’s a match-winner for us, he’s a great player and that’s why we invested in him.

“But there are principles that are non-negotiable and count for everyone – that everyone has to stick to – where we don’t make any compromises.

“Joao is still a young player. He will grow and I’m sure he will learn from this and come back stronger next season. I’m really looking forward to seeing him renewed and reinvigorated at his highest peak.”

Now, a report from talkSPORT says Liverpool and Newcastle United are ‘showing interest’ in Pedro, who ‘would be keen to move to a bigger club this summer if Brighton agree to sell him’.

It’s claimed the Seagulls want to ‘make a hefty profit’ on the £30m they spent and have ‘slapped £100m price tags’ on both Pedro and team-mate Carlos Baleba.

Brighton are reportedly ‘under no financial pressure to sell’ and owner Tony Bloom ‘values Pedro and Baleba in the same bracket as Moises Caicedo’, who fetched a British record £115m fee.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett says Chelsea are ‘interested’ in Pedro, while Manchester United and Liverpool are ‘also keen’.

Dorsett adds that Pedro wants to discuss a move with Chelsea if the two clubs can agree a fee. No bids have been submitted yet, but the 23-year-old is expected to cost ‘£50m+’.

Finally – and perhaps less reliably – Brazilian website Ge. Globo claims Chelsea have ‘started negotiations’ and ‘signalled an offer’ of €60m (£50.3m).

The report suggests the Blues want to ‘speed up negotiations to get ahead of the competition’ and register Pedro for next month’s Club World Cup.

Talks are reportedly expected to intensify next week, with Enzo Maresca’s side currently focusing on Sunday’s Champions League decider at Nottingham Forest on the Premier League’s final day.