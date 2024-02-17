Snubbing Arsenal a ‘no-brainer’ as £60m Prem winger is told the ‘only place he should go’

Stan Collymore believes Manchester City are the perfect club for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who is expected to leave Molineux this summer.

Neto – who is valued at around £60million – has been strongly linked with Arsenal over the last two years and it looks like Wolves are willing to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Gary O’Neil’s side have been one of the hardest hit clubs with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules finally taking its toll.

Ruben Neves’ £45million move to Al Hilal last summer was a big help but it did not give O’Neil the funds to improve his squad.

Despite their lack of investment and many tips to be relegated this season, Wolves have been very impressive under the former Bournemouth manager.

Much of their success has been thanks to Neto, who has three goals and an impressive ten assists in 18 appearances in 2023/24.

He might have his injury problems, but the Portuguese international is only 23 years of age and plenty of top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among those interested in Neto, but there has also been talk of interest from Treble winners Manchester City.

READ MORE: Arteta disciple, £149m star among wingers Arsenal, Liverpool might ‘steal’ from each other in market

Amidst reported interest from Pep Guardiola’s side, it has been claimed by ex-Liverpool star Collymore that the Etihad – not the Emirates, Old Trafford or Anfield – is the best place for the Wolves winger.

The former Premier League forward thinks working under Guardiola is “a no-brainer”.

“There were reports this week that Pedro Neto could leave Wolves this summer and there is only one place he should go and that is Man City,” Collymore told CaughtOffside.

“A lot of Portuguese players have come to Wolves and then been on the doorstep of the ‘Big Six’ English clubs. Diogo Jota left for Liverpool and Man City signed Matheus Nunes last summer, and others have gone on to bigger and better things.

“If Man City are in the conversation for Neto this summer and they were to win the Champions League and the Premier League again, it will be a no-brainer from the player’s point of view.

“The Manchester club could even use Nunes to lure his former teammate to the Etihad by telling him how great it is there and how much better he will get under Pep Guardiola’s watch.

“I have always felt that players want to join clubs where they have the best chance of winning trophies and that is a certainty at Man City.”

READ NEXT: The path for Arsenal to sign Mbappe, and the unfairness around Dan Ashworth’s defection to Man Utd