Arsenal make £80m Prem winger ‘top target’ with two Gunners stars ‘likely’ to be sold

Arsenal have made Wolves winger Pedro Neto ‘one of their top targets’ for the summer, according to a report.

Neto has been outstanding for the Molineux side this season, providing 11 goal contributions in 18 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal have big transfer plans for the summer

Unfortunately for him and Gary O’Neil, the Portuguese international missed eight games earlier this term thanks to a hamstring injury.

Injuries have been a big problem for Neto during his time in England, missing 97 games for Wolves in his four-and-a-half years at the club.

Clubs are perhaps becoming a little reluctant to spend big on Neto given his fitness issues, but there is definitely interest there.

Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked in recent weeks but it is Arsenal who have made him a top target for the summer, as per the Sun.

Interest comes with Mikel Arteta ‘recognising’ that he needs to sign a wide player ‘to provide cover and competition’, while another centre-back and midfielder could also be signed.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, Wolves want £80m for the 23-year-old, as they are ‘under less pressure to sell having dodged FFP charges with several key sales last summer’.

With a new striker also on the agenda for Mikel Arteta (the same report mentions Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Ivan Toney), the Spaniard will look to sell a couple of first-team players to raise funds.

Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal this summer?

Two players Arteta could look to offload are England pair Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale.

Nketiah has found minutes very hard to come by in 2024 and appears to have fallen down the pecking order, failing to come off the bench on Monday against Sheffield United, despite Arsenal being 5-0 up at half-time.

That is not a good sign for Nketiah, who has had interest from London rivals Crystal Palace in the past.

The report claims that ‘Arsenal will demand a sizeable fee that could go towards a replacement’ with the sales of Nketiah and Ramsdale ‘likely’.

Ramsdale has found himself on the bench all season after the summer signing of David Raya from Brentford.

It is claimed that the England goalkeeper is ‘likely to ask to leave in the coming months’.

