Insider Ben Jacobs has revealed interest from four giant clubs in Pedro Porro, with two making contact for the Tottenham man, but he “always” wanted to stay with Spurs.

Tottenham were in relegation danger until the final day of last season. A victory against Everton meant they stayed up, and they’ve since made some big moves.

They’ve confirmed the signings of Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, while perhaps an even bigger development is right-back Porro‘s new contract, which will run until 2031.

The Spaniard has been one of Tottenham’s best and most consistent players during his three and a half seasons there so far, and amid a torrid time for the club, he gained a lot of admiration elsewhere, with a sense that he was too good to be playing there.

But not long after the season, his new deal has been signed, and insider Jacobs has revealed there was no other move in sight for the Spaniard.

He said on Last Word On Spurs: “Confident having secured Premier League status, although these contract talks were ongoing towards the end of the season, then paused – they were picked up, I believe, in the March international break.

“Then, obviously, everyone was focussed on Tottenham staying up and finally was able to get done very quickly. It’s a contract until 2031 and then an option of an additional year.

“Yes, there were links with Real Madrid, I never really bought that there was that much substance, a little bit more to the Manchester City interest, but they never made any kind of bid.

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“Atletico Madrid and Bayern had also held some formative talks with the player camp, but Porro had always indicated to everybody that if Tottenham stayed up, he wanted to stay at the football club, and this is why they were able to finalise that one relatively fast.”

Tottenham improving their back line

Porro remaining at Spurs means there could be a very good back line next season. Though Cristian Romero is almost certain to leave, Micky van de Ven is reportedly set to stay, while Senesi and Robertson will likely come into the side.

That would mean for a centre-back partnership of Van de Ven and Senesi, with Porro and Robertson flanking them. That should, in theory, be a solid back four, with good defensive capabilities and the ability to get on the front foot and put other sides under pressure.

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