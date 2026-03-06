Pedro Porro was seen “smashing everything” on the bench after being substituted in Tottenham’s 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday but did he ‘berate Igor Tudor’? No, no he didn’t.

Tudor has now lost all three of his games in charge with the defeat to Palace leaving them just one point above the relegation zone.

Spurs took the lead when Dominic Solanke smartly diverted Archie Gray’s cross past Dean Henderson, but th hosts capitulated in staggering style.

Micky van de Ven hauled Ismaila Sarr down in the box to conceded a penalty that the Palace winger converted and was show a red card for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Jorgen Strand Larsen put Palace ahead in first-half stoppage-time and there was still enough time before the break for Sarr to put the visitors 3-1 up and push Spurs and Tudor further into crisis.

Tottenham at least avoided embarrassment in the second half but Porro failed to hide his frustration when Tudor brought him off in the 74th minute.

“He’s smashed everything as he’s gone onto the bench and gave the fourth official a real earful. It’s a real headloss,” Joe Hart said on co-commentary.

“He’s obviously an emotional character; there’s fire that runs through him. It’s maybe how he gets the best out of himself. But he also needs to control that because he’s such an important player for Tottenham now.”

He did not, as talkSPORT claim, even ‘appear to berate Igor Tudor’, as the publication admits after clicking that juicy, bullsh*t headline.

The report states:

‘As Porro left the field, though, he turned back in his manager’s direction to berate the fourth official. ‘He could be seen shouting back at Ruebyn Ricardo as the official pointed towards the bench in an attempt to calm the Spanish defender down.’

Porro hit out at Tottenham’s shallow squad as he reflected on the “disaster” that is Tottenham’s Premier League season before the game.

He said: “Obviously, when you don’t have a squad capable of competing in four competitions, it’s difficult.

“You see the injuries and it’s a starting eleven that makes you think, ‘Wow.’ Last year was exactly the same; we had that momentum in the Europa League to win the competition, and the same thing happened in the Premier League.

“You have to build a project to compete in everything and be focused on everything.”

The Tottenham defender added: “Our situation in the Premier League is a disaster. But then you see how we’ve competed in the Champions League and barely conceded at home. It’s going to be two very intense matches, and we’ll see what happens.”