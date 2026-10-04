Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has a bad relationship with manager Roberto De Zerbi and wants to join Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Porro, who cost Tottenham £40million in transfer fees in 2023, signed a new deal with the north London club in June 2026.

The Spain international right-back is under contract at Tottenham until 2031, with the option for a further year.

Porro, who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain in the summer, is on the sidelines at the moment with a hamstring injury.

According to The London Evening Standard, the 27-year-old could be back in action for Tottenham later this month.

Amid the defender’s injury problems, there has been speculation that Porro wants to leave Tottenham for Barcelona because of his bad relationship with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

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Spanish journalist Enric Canyellas, who has 40,600 followers on X, reported on September 25 that Porro wants to leave Tottenham for Barcelona.

Canyellas wrote on X at 11:05pm on September 25: “FC Barcelona is working on the possible signing of Pedro Porro ahead of the winter transfer window.

“The player would be delighted to join Hansi Flick’s squad and share a dressing room with his national team teammates.

“Another factor that could ease his departure is that Pedro Porro’s current relationship with Roberto De Zerbi is not good. The Extremaduran would like to return to Spain.

“FC Barcelona is anticipating a possible exit for Alejandro Balde, who is finding it increasingly difficult to secure playing time with the team, with very little chance of turning his situation around.

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“Balde would, at first glance, be the key that would open the door to the Porro deal…”

Pedro Porro wants Barcelona move from Tottenham Hotspur

Another Spanish journalist, Juan Jesus, who has 22,600 followers on X, has now backed that claim, also stating that Porro has a bad relationship with his Tottenham boss De Zerbi.

Jesus wrote on X at 6:13pm on October 2: “Pedro Porro is actively pushing to return to Spain, whether this very winter or heading into the summer, and his top priority is FC Barcelona

“The full-back knows that Barça leads the most ambitious project for a Spanish international, surrounded by most of his national team teammates.

“The main reason for this stance is the terrible relationship he maintains with Roberto De Zerbi.

“After his recent contract renewal with Tottenham, the arrival of the Italian manager has drastically changed his outlook in London, leading to several heated confrontations both in private and publicly in front of the squad.

“As of today, Pedro Porro is much closer to leaving the Spurs than to staying.”

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