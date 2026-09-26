Pedro Porro reacts after learning Barcelona want to sign him from Tottenham in January

Pedro Porro wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to a Spanish journalist.

Porro signed a new deal with Tottenham in June 2026 and is now under contract at the north London club until 2031.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi said at the time: “Pedro is a very important player for us, who has consistently shown his ability to influence matches in both defensive and attacking situations.

“As well as his technical quality, I also love his mentality. Every day he wants to work, to learn and to improve, and these are the characteristics that help players reach the highest level.

“He understands football in a very intelligent way, and brings energy, intensity and personality to the team.

“This new contract is good news for everyone at the Club. We believe in Pedro, and I am excited to continue working with him and helping him achieve even more in the coming years.”

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The 27-year-old Spain international right-back is on the sidelines at the moment with a hamstring injury.

Porro is expected to be out of action for around a month, but that has not stopped Barcelona from showing a keenness to sign him in the January transfer window.

According to Spanish journalist Enric Canyellas, who has 40,500 followers on X, Barcelona want to sign Porro in the middle of the season and are “working” on a potential deal for the Spain international.

The journalist has added that the 27-year-old, who won the 2026 World Cup with Spain in the summer, himself is ready to leave Tottenham for Barcelona.

Porro’s relationship with Tottenham manager De Zerbi is reportedly not great.

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According to Canyellas, Porro could replace Alejandro Balde in the Barcelona squad in the middle of the season.

Balde is struggling for playing time under Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, and the Spanish left-back could leave last season’s LaLiga champions when the transfer window opens in January.

Pedro Porro wants to join Barcelona from Tottenham

Canyellas wrote on X at 11:05pm on September 25: “FC Barcelona is working on the possible signing of Pedro Porro ahead of the winter transfer window.

“The player would be delighted to join Hansi Flick’s squad and share a dressing room with his national team teammates.

“Another factor that could ease his departure is that Pedro Porro’s current relationship with Roberto De Zerbi is not good. The Extremaduran would like to return to Spain.

“FC Barcelona is anticipating a possible exit for Alejandro Balde, who is finding it increasingly difficult to secure playing time with the team, with very little chance of turning his situation around.

“Balde would, at first glance, be the key that would open the door to the Porro deal…”

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