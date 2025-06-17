Newcastle ‘fear’ Chelsea ‘hijack’ as £70m Brighton star ‘expresses desire’ to leave

Brighton striker Joao Pedro has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘concerned’ that Chelsea will ‘hijack’ their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro.

Pedro is expected to leave Brighton this summer and has a number of suitors, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United.

The Seagulls are said to want £70million for the Brazilian, who scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 27 Premier League appearances last season.

The 23-year-old — signed for £30m in May 2023 — missed Brighton’s final two games of the 2024/25 season following a training ground bust-up with defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler played down the incident at the time, but Pedro’s omission and Van Hecke’s continued involvement suggested the forward was at fault.

“With Joao we had a small issue in training, a type which isn’t uncommon from time to time in all football clubs,” Hurzeler said in May.

“We dealt with it internally, and the matter is closed.”

The possible disciplinary issue will not deter Newcastle, with Eddie Howe eager to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

However, according to talkSPORT, the Magpies could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca is also looking to bolster his forward line and has already added Liam Delap from Ipswich Town in a £30m deal.

Pedro, who can operate across the front three or in the No.10 role, would strengthen both sides. For Newcastle, he could help ease the goalscoring burden on £150m-rated star man Alexander Isak.

The report claims Newcastle are ‘readying a formal approach’ to sign Pedro but fear their move will be hijacked by Chelsea.

The Brazilian has ‘expressed a desire to leave this summer’, though the Magpies are being ‘cautious’ amid fears of a ‘bidding war’ involving ‘several Premier League clubs’.

Despite interest from Arsenal and others, it’s Chelsea that Howe’s side are ‘particularly concerned about’. One reason is the Blues’ recent track record of signing players from Brighton.

It’s added that Howe is a ‘long-term admirer’ of Pedro, whose versatility ‘appeals to’ the Magpies boss.

In one of the very few ‘Here we go’ social media posts gone wrong, Fabrizio Romano reported in August 2022 that Newcastle would sign Pedro from Watford for £25m plus £5m in add-ons.

