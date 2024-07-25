Pep Guardiola has reportedly named Giorgi Mamardashvili as his ‘favourite’ to replace Ederson at Manchester City over Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A report on Thursday claimed that Ederson has been offered a ‘massive’ deal to move to Saudi Arabia and a ‘transfer is now a live possibility’ for the Brazilian.

It is understood that Man City and Pep Guardiola ‘are keen on keeping Ederson at the club and are set to offer him an extension to remain at the Premier League champions.’

But Guardiola hinted earlier this week that Ederson leaving is a possibility with the Man City boss waiting to “see what happens” this summer.

Guardiola told a press conference: “I don’t know – he has to see maybe now other options. Of course I’d like him to stay. Depends now the clubs. I don’t know the situation, no contact in the last days. A question of training and being with us until the transfer window finishes and we see what happens.

“He’s been the keeper for the team that has incredible success the last seven or eight years. We have an incredible three keepers, especially the two who play regularly. A really important position in the team. Really good team [of keepers]. We will see until the last day of the transfer window when anything can happen. Not just Ederson but many players.”

The praise that number two goalkeeper Stefan Ortega received at the end of last season is thought to be a factor in Ederson’s desire to leave the club according to The Athletic.

‘Beyond the huge sums of money on offer, something else changed in the final weeks of the season. Ederson was affected by the praise Ortega received for his fine one-on-one save to thwart Tottenham’s Son Heung-min in the penultimate match of the season. ‘That moment, four minutes from the end of the match, has understandably been described as title-defining. Had Son scored, he would have probably earned a point for his side that would have — probably — handed Arsenal the title. ‘Ortega’s fine spread-eagle save spared City that huge shock — Guardiola fell onto his back as Son ran through — and he could then bask in a tidal wave of appreciation. Parts of that praise, largely from supporters, included a suggestion that Ederson himself would not have saved it.’

City are now scouring the market for a replacement.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City star ‘affected by praise’ for team-mate and now ‘wants’ to leave in ‘massive’ deal

👉 Man City ‘baffled’ as ‘agitated’ forward ‘welcomes’ move to Euro giants; Guardiola ‘furious’ at decision

👉 Pep Guardiola for England? Six potential post-Man City moves ranked from least to most likely

It’s been claimed that City have ‘approached’ PSG and Italy star Donnarumma but La Liga insider Matteo Moretto said earlier this week that there has been ‘no contact’ from City and the 25-year-old is ‘very happy in Paris’ and is considering signing a new deal.

According to reports in Spain, Guardiola’s ‘favourite’ to come in for Ederson is Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, who caught the eye through his displays for the La Liga side last season and with Georgia at the European Championship this summer.

‘Guardiola believes that, by improving his footwork, he may be the best in the world,’ the report states.

It was claimed ahead of Euro 2024 that Valencia would listen to offers of around €40m for the 23-year-old, though Valencia may now attempt to ‘scratch more’ from any interested party.

Mamardashvili himself ‘would be delighted’ to play under Guardiola at City as he ‘has the ambition to take a step in his career and believes that this summer is the perfect time to do so’.