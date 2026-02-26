Barcelona forward Raphinha would be a “perfect” signing for Manchester City, according to Cityzens legend Sergio Aguero.

The former Leeds United star was superb during his two seasons in the Premier League, registering 17 goals and 12 assists.

His performances were integral to keeping Leeds in the top flight, and in the season he left, they were relegated.

The Brazilian’s first few months at Barcelona were difficult, and he was constantly linked with a move back to England before becoming an integral part of the team.

Since Hansi Flick arrived ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Raphinha has scored 47 goals and provided 31 assists for the Catalan giants.

Flick knows how to get the best out of his attacking players, and Raphinha has reaped the benefits of working under him.

Yet the 29-year-old remains linked with an exit, mainly due to Barcelona’s constant financial battles and their reported desire to sell an important player for a significant fee.

MORE ON MAN CITY ON F365

* Chelsea pair among forgotten Premier League players still somehow yet to debut

* Man City: Barcelona told ‘only way’ to sign Haaland with ‘finances ready’; Guardiola ‘directly intervenes’

* Key dates as Arsenal and Manchester City go in search of the elusive quadruple

Arsenal and Chelsea were previously linked with Raphinha but are likely to pursue younger targets, even if he becomes available. However, Manchester City should not be ruled out, says club legend Aguero.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet Trivela (via Sport Witness), Aguero responded to a question asking which Brazilian player would suit his former club under Pep Guardiola.

His answer was – obviously – Raphinha.

“I have not been following Brazilian football closely enough to name someone from there. Among those already in Europe, I really like Raphinha. He is a player who would fit perfectly into City’s style of play,” he said.

Raphinha would come in and arguably be City’s best winger, and he would certainly be a good fit.

Is a transfer realistic? Not really. Again, City have been targeting younger players like Savinho, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki as Guardiola looks to rebuild his ageing squad.

Barcelona would likely be open to selling Raphinha for the right price due to their financial troubles. However, the money would likely be reinvested into Flick’s attack, with former City striker Julian Alvarez, now at Atletico Madrid, appreciated.

Signing a new striker will be a priority for the La Liga champions this summer, with Robert Lewandowski, 38, out of contract.

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that if Alvarez is too expensive, Barcelona will turn their attention to City forward Omar Marmoush.

This then begs the question: might we see a swap deal involving Raphinha? Again, the answer is probably not.

Raphinha might be a “perfect fit”, but that does not mean City want to spend a colossal fee on someone who turns 30 this year.

Aguero also discussed Guardiola’s potential exit at the end of the season, telling City fans they should not be worried.

He said: “Pep still has one more year on his contract.

“It is a debate that does not help anyone and only creates unnecessary noise around something that should not even be on the table right now. When the time comes, it will be resolved.

“It is not something to worry about.”

READ MORE: Will the Premier League earn a fifth Champions League place again for next season?