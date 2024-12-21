According to reports, Pep Guardiola has ‘desperately asked’ Manchester City to ‘close’ one signing in January as they look to replace Rodri.

Man City’s ongoing crisis worsened on Saturday afternoon as they were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa. They have now won just one of their previous 12 matches in all competitions.

There are several reasons for Man City’s sudden and dramatic decline under Guardiola as most of his squad is either out of form, tired or past it.

The Premier League holders are also sorely missing Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.

Man City could move to make signings when the January transfer window opens and a report from The Daily Mail claims they are prioritising three positions.

The report explains:

‘The ailing Premier League champions want a central midfielder, a full back and a forward. ‘Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are high on City’s list of targets. No 6 seems the ideal area for City to strengthen, with Rodri out for likely the season after sustaining an ACL injury earlier this campaign. ‘Mateo Kovacic has looked solid when deputising, but a natural replacement would be preferred with the issues clear to see when the former Chelsea star has also been missing.’

While this report mentions Guimaraes and Zubimendi, Man City expert Sam Lee has risked ‘causing a meltdown’, suggesting they are not interested in the two players.

With these two players potentially off the table, Man City are presumably considering alternatives and a report in Spain claims Guardiola has ‘desperately asked’ the club to ‘break the bank’ and ‘close the signing’ of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

The 29-year-old is among the 20 best footballers who could soon become a free agent and has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs in recent months.

The defensive midfielder – who is also capable of playing at right-back – could potentially be signed on a free transfer in the summer, but Guardiola reportedly wants him in January.