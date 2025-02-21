Pep Guardiola has begun the mind games ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool this weekend in his pre-match press conference.

In recent years, Liverpool and Man City have become the ceremonial game in the Premier League, perhaps England’s answer to the ‘El Clasico’ given the quality of players on show and the fact they have been the main two challenging for the title.

This season is certainly different, as City are locked in a top-four battle while Liverpool are hoping to fend off Arsenal to win their second-ever Premier League title. Before getting into team news, he paid his old adversary Jurgen Klopp plenty of respect claiming he wouldn’t comment on whether his teams were better than Arne Slot’s current outfit.

Regardless, they pose a huge threat to City at the weekend who have blinked recently in their pursuit of the title, drawing with Everton and Aston Villa.

Whilst City were well beaten during the week against Real Madrid in the Champions League and he confirmed there is a doubt over whether Kevin De Bruyne, formally their talisman, will start at the weekend.

“Yeah, of course (he can still play in big games), he played against Madrid at home, of course he can play.”

Revealing further thoughts about his relationship with the Belgian, Guardiola said, “The relationship with Kevin is exceptional. I can’t be thankful enough for what he’s done for me, the team, everyone. It’s just a decision. Normally I don’t speak with players, not just Kevin, on why they don’t play.

“They don’t ask me why when I decide to let them play from the beginning or during. It’s just a decision from what I’ve seen, for many reasons, a few. Never ever is it personal, never ever I’m upset.

“Don’t know yet. Tomorrow we will know,” he said when asked about the Norwegian’s availability, with tests planned for Saturday.

“It’s better to have Erling on the pitch. Everybody is responsible for the good things and bad things for the team but obviously with Erling we are better.”

Haaland’s record against Liverpool isn’t the best regardless; playing six times against them in England, he’s been on the winning side just once, drawing twice and losing on three occasions. He’s netted just twice but he is always capable of producing should he be available.

Liverpool sit eight points clear of second-place Arsenal, who face West Ham United this weekend, and any slip-up could eventually see their lead cut down to three should the Gunners win their game in hand.

Man City have won just two of their last 10 against Liverpool, with one of those coming in the EFL Cup, with Slot’s side getting the better of the two sides earlier this season at Anfield.