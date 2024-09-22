Pep Guardiola came away the happier of the two managers after watching his side rescue a late point in a 2-2 draw against ten-man Arsenal.

Erling Haaland’s clever toe-poke finish gave Manchester City the lead just nine minutes in, but the hosts lost Rodri to what looked like a potentially serious knee injury shortly thereafter.

Riccardo Calafiori’s brilliant strike off a quickly-taken free kick restored parity for Arsenal as soon as Rodri had been formally substituted off, and City were given a fright as Gabriel Magalhaes wasted a glorious headed opportunity from a set piece.

But the centre-back made no mistake after again getting away from his marker with half time looming, heading home Bukayo Saka’s superbly-taken corner from point-blank range.

Leandro Trossard was dismissed for a second yellow card after booting the ball away in first-half stoppage time, however, leaving Arsenal the entire second half to protect their lead.

The Gunners went agonisingly close to doing exactly that, with City looking short of ideas in the face of a ten-man low block – but finally rescued a point in the 98th minute as John Stones bundled the ball home to make it 2-2.

City were particularly irritated with the nature of Arsenal’s equaliser, however, feeling skipper Kyle Walker had not been given sufficient time to get back into position after being summoned into the opposition half by referee Michael Oliver to have a word with the two captains.

Guardiola kicked a seat in the dugout in frustration after that goal, and confirmed to Sky Sports after the game that his irritation was directed at Walker and not at the officials…at least at the time.

The City boss explained that a half-time chat with Walker changed his outlook on the incident, saying: “I was [annoyed] with Kyle but Kyle was right, because the referee had asked him to come and talk to him with the other ones. When this happens some people have to be close to the ball and you have to readjust the back four, but we didn’t have time.

“But don’t worry, Kyle arrived in the position a second before Calafiori [scored], so at the end that’s what happened. But we knew that always every free kick they could go quick to the wingers and they are really good with Saka and Martinelli.

“I don’t like like the back four when there’s a full move on, but when the referee says ‘come and talk to me’, at least let [the players] come back in their position, because the next time we will not go and talk to them. It’s not a problem from Kyle.”

Guardiola did however accept Walker’s culpability in Arsenal’s second goal, however, saying: “We changed [Doku] for Kyle but Kyle didn’t defend well.”

