Pep Guardiola has no need to ‘do a Father Ted’ on his well-oiled machine

One of the hardest things in management is knowing when the best course of action is to take no action at all.

Pep Guardiola has hinted he may well be mulling that over after Manchester City confirmed Savinho had arrived from sister club Girona.

“Of course, until the last day, we have chances. I don’t rule out the option to have new players but [only] if anyone leaves,” he said. “I think 85, 90, 95 percent we will have the same squad.

“I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there. But we’ll see, I don’t know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we’re going to decide.”

As any journalist with access to their page view metrics will confirm, that may be unsatisfactory to some fans, for whom new signings are seemingly more important than the actual football itself.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Man City FFP: Premier League ‘titles being stripped’ is ‘on the table’ amid Guardiola exit links

👉 Next England manager: Pep Guardiola responds to rumours after he ‘receives offer he can’t refuse



But for City, more than anybody else, adding new faces just for the sake of it might end up like that bit in Father Ted where, in his effort to gently tap out a dent on the bonnet of a new car, the hapless priest ends up completely ruining the otherwise pristine bodywork.

Why go and spend squillion on Kyle Walker’s long-term successor when Rico Lewis is right there already, keen for further action? Or for Kevin de Bruyne – who City did just fine without for stretches of last season – especially when James McAtee is back with another year of loan experience under his belt with City reportedly ready to take a proper look?

City’s strength in depth after a summer of spending and years of work on the academy pitches was such that they were able to sell Cole Palmer last year after he requested to leave in search of more regular minutes, and still barely miss him at all. John Stones, Erling Haaland, Ederson…all had injury problems last year, yet the City machine kept churning out the results just the same.

Indeed, Ederson might be the only player seriously eyeing the exit door as his replacement goalkeeper did rather well in his stead.

Even Sir Alex Ferguson, famed for his ability to regenerate squads and mix things up at the right times to keep things fresh, occasionally felt the best thing was just to keep his powder dry…even when Manchester United were the league’s financial powerhouse and FFP was but a twinkle in a UEFA bureaucrat’s eye – a matter that, of course, will also be weighing on City’s mind right now.

United made no new signings at all before or during the 2000/01 season, bar an emergency loan for goalkeeper Andy Goram right at the end of the season, but beat Arsenal to the title by 10 clear points. In summer 2006, United had just gone three years without a league title – an eternity by their standards at the time – but their only permanent signing was Michael Carrick, with Henrik Larsson coming in as a mid-season loan; they duly delivered their first of three Premier League trophies in a row.

We doubt City will be as complacent as this themselves – Guardiola always bristles at any such suggestion – but from the outside, what they already have looks like it should be more than capable of holding off all comers once again.

After all, there are doubts about whether Arsenal will be up for going a third year in a row pushing City as hard as they have the past couple of seasons – a feat Liverpool were never able to accomplish. The Reds are an unknown quantity but will have a hard time avoiding a the dreaded transitional season. Aston Villa are on the up but finding their financial restrictions frustrating. And for Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United, that jump to the top of the table feels much too big to make in one season.

If you were City…would you change things up just for the hell of it?