Pep Guardiola gives honest verdict on Tottenham title chances; ‘aggressive’ Arsenal are ‘really good’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances after they have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s arrival at Spurs has had a fantastic impact on their performances. The North London club have won eight and drawn two of their 10 Premier League matches so far, leaving them top of the table.

Tottenham and Arsenal are the only clubs to have not lost a game this term, with Postecoglou’s side ahead of the Gunners by two points as it stands.

New signings such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have turned Tottenham into a different force this season. There is, however, a long way to go, and Postecoglou is under no illusions that there is a big challenge ahead for his team.

“Let them dream,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports after Tottenham’s win over Crystal Palace on Friday. “It’s what being a football fan is all about.”

Postecoglou refused to seriously discuss Spurs title talk, but Guardiola was clear about how he rates their chances.

The Man City boss thinks that because Tottenham are not playing in Europe this season, they could be at an advantage.

“Look at Tottenham, how well they are playing, they play one game a week, they will be fit throughout the season. Tottenham will be there,” Guardiola said.

He also thinks, however, that Arsenal are a ‘really good team’ and will also be in contention for the title again this term.

“They [Arsenal] are a good team, second they make man marking sometimes, allow you to do some process but after they are so aggressive, Guardiola said.

“They have a clear pattern and really good team.”

Of course, Guardiola will hope that his team will beat both Tottenham and Arsenal to the title. Man City are aiming for a fourth consecutive Premier League title, and would become the first team to do it in history if they can manage it.

The Cityzens are set to face rivals Manchester United in a huge game later today, so it will be interesting to see how that pans out. If Guardiola’s team win, they will close the gap on Tottenham to just two points.

