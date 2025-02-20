‘Doesn’t feel good’ – Pep Guardiola offers fresh injury update on Erling Haaland ahead of Liverpool clash
Pep Guardiola has given fans a fresh update on Erling Haaland’s fitness ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Having endured a torrid time at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Champions League with Real Madrid, their attention quickly turned to a big game at the weekend.
Haaland, 24, looked in some discomfort in their win over Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, sparking a worry over his availability for the European game with Madrid.
Given he didn’t start or feature against Carlo Ancelotti’s side, it is clear that he was held back for the game with Liverpool and throwing him on with City trailing heavily in the aggregate score would have been irresponsible.
Speaking before the game, Guardiola had said: “Not far off, was close but not enough. He trained a bit yesterday, but we spoke yesterday, this morning, and he said he doesn’t feel good so another one.
“Of course Erling is massively important for us, you don’t need to be a manager to realise, but it is what it is, during the seasons it happens, we are used this season to many cases and it could not be differently today.”
Guardiola comments on Haaland’s chances of facing Liverpool
After the defeat, the topic of questions quickly turned to Haaland’s situation, having spent the entirety of the game on the bench watching on as his side lost 3-0. “Erling, yesterday, tried to train after the action against Newcastle in the last minutes.
“Probably, with the images (scans) we have done, it’s fine but he has discomfort walking, for example with stairs, and we spoke yesterday and this morning and he said he’s not ready, he doesn’t feel good.”
Facing leaders Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium is a tall order but recent results have seen Arne Slot’s side concede goals with just three clean sheets in 13 games. While the title is out of their reach, they are embroiled in a top-four battle, but five places is likely to be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season.
In addition, there was a concern over John Stones, who had begun the game but was forced to withdraw after just eight minutes. A frustrating setback, the defender had just returned to consistent action featuring in his eighth game in a row.
“We conceded the goal so early and the injury from John, it’s a little bit like what happened this season and we could not defend well with their movement.” Guardiola frustratingly expressed after the game.
January signing Abdukodir Khusanov played in an unfamiliar position at right-back and the absence of Manuel Akanji didn’t help either as City’s defence looked to be full of cracks against a rampant Madrid side led by Kylian Mbappe.
Still missing are Rodri and Oscar Bobb but the former is making strong progress and could feature before the end of the season, while the latter returned to training in January and could return in due time.