Italy president reveals ‘exceptions’ made to secure Guardiola as manager

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago has revealed there have been “exceptions” made in order to financially be able to bring Pep Guardiola through the door.

Guardiola left Manchester City after 10 years at the end of last season. He suggested at the time that he will be taking a break from management.

But in recent days, it has emerged the FIGC have travelled to Barcelona to meet with Guardiola and convince him to join as the Italian national team manager.

Their president, Malago, has revealed there have been exceptions made to bring him through the door.

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio: “It’s not a given that this will come to fruition, but I believe it was right and important to open a dialogue and keep it alive.

“This [talks with Guardiola] is by no means a lack of respect towards other candidates, with whom discussions have already begun, and adding another name would in no way detract from the process.

“There are also financial and budgetary considerations. In the short to medium term, to say that we’ll have to tighten our belts is an understatement. However, some exceptions have been made, which may relate to the name that is so dominant at the moment.”

He was then asked if he was referring to Guardiola, and said: “Yes.”

The other candidates named in the running for the Italy job are Roberto Mancini and Andrea Pirlo.

Guardiola ready for a break

Whether Guardiola accepts the Italy job remains to be seen, as he was clear when leaving City that he wasn’t looking to go into a new role immediately.

He said: “No plans for [coaching] for a while. Otherwise I would be here. I need to step back. I will not [coach] for a while.

“I feel I will not have the energy every day, with expectations to fight for the title. I know myself, I have that energy, but I feel like I will not have it [in the future].

“There are things that I have not done that I want to do. I still have my father alive. I want to spend more time with him. My kids… And a lot of things as a human being I can do. I’m fortunate I can decide, that’s why I took this decision.”

A national team role would take up less time, but whether Guardiola wants that or wants a proper break is as yet unclear.

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