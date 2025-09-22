Now you might think that Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are quite different, but that’s to misunderstand Pep Guardiola.

It seems the Manchester City boss is both ‘in danger’ and ‘at risk’, which is very careless of him.

Pep Guardiola in the danger zone

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola used some galling tactics on Sunday, but what a load of absolute bollocks this is from Oliver Brown in the Daily Telegraph…

Pep Guardiola risks transforming into Mourinho tribute act by parking bus

Can you ‘transform’ into something by doing it once in 10 years? As Guardiola himself said with a smile: “We don’t want it, but sometimes it happens. OK, one time in 10 years is not bad, right?”

Apparently, it’s not just bad, it’s worthy of an overblown column bemoaning the fact that ‘this was a shift so stark that the manager traded all his principles for bleak pragmatism’.

‘Who are you, precisely? And what have you done with Pep Guardiola?’ begins Brown. And then we remembered…this is a man who wrote this piece 11 days ago:

Pep Guardiola is in danger of outstaying his welcome, just like Arsene Wenger

Victories over Manchester United and the Italian champions Napoli followed, so Brown was clearly itching to kick Guardiola again, even if none of it actually makes sense.

‘At times it was hard to believe that the skittish figure on the touchline, so anxious to run down the clock that he bizarrely kissed fourth official Craig Pawson on the cheek, was truly the game’s supreme sophisticate,’ writes Brown now, less than two weeks after he opined that ‘in the moments that followed losing at Brighton, he lacked the energy to berate the officials or his own players, wandering across the pitch as if in a haunted daze’.

So is the problem that he ‘has the demeanour of somebody whose heart is not fully in the fight’? Or is it that he is ‘skittish’? The two things are pretty much diametric opposites but they are apparently both a sign that Guardiola is both ‘in danger’ and ‘at risk’.

‘This was one occasion where he seemed hell-bent on subverting everything we thought we knew about him, channelling his inner Sean Dyche by playing five at the back to protect a 1-0 lead,’ writes Brown. Exactly: this was ‘one occasion’. How can you write that line and then still charge down the path of ‘at this rate, their manager risks transforming into a Mourinho tribute act, reduced to the same dark arts he once despised’.

They literally had 74% possession against the Italian champions at home on Thursday, fella. And they will probably have similar against Burnley on Saturday.

With Guardiola closer to the end of a glorious career than the beginning, you want to remember his art form at its highest expression: Barcelona’s 5-0 dismantling of José Mourinho’s Real Madrid in 2010, for example, which did not so much humble his nemesis as crystallise his entire philosophy. You would rather not see this body of work despoiled by a desperate Mourinho-esque exercise in parking the bus, with time-wasting actively encouraged and Phil Foden replaced by a left-back with 24 minutes to go.

If, when Guardiola retires, you linger on one 1-1 draw against Arsenal in September 2025 rather than 12 domestic titles and three Champions Leagues, then you are an absolute pr*ck and it’s not Guardiola’s job to protect you from your own idiocy.

One interpretation is that the manager has simply discovered a fresh way to play. And yet it seems, in a powerful sense, like a betrayal.

To who? And a betrayal of what? You? The self-importance is extraordinary.

There are signs this season that his message is confused. On the one hand, he has an overwhelming desire to control, to dictate the rhythm of a game and bend it to his will. On the other, he is suggesting that he is content with only having 32 per cent of the ball.

He literally said: “I suffer. I don’t like it. I want the ball away, away. I want it close to [David] Raya not close to Gigi [Donnarumma]. But when the opponent does good things, you have to accept it and improve.”

Does that sound ‘content’? Does it balls. It’s basically ‘needs must’.

‘The hope for everybody else is that the approach he deployed against Arsenal is a one-off, that his ultra-conservative 5-1-3-1 formation will never be seen again. For a manager of such subtlety, these tactics of last resort should, frankly, be beneath him,’ ends Brown.

Sorry, but who has earned the right to tell one of the greatest football managers on the game’s history what is ‘beneath him’? Certainly not a man who – less than two weeks ago – was suggesting that ‘Pep Guardiola is in danger of outstaying his welcome’, without once wondering if it should really be him answering that question rather than Manchester City and their fans.

READ: 16 Conclusions on Arsenal 1-1 Man City: Liverpool win as Arteta plays safe and Pep goes Full Mourinho

How to cover the big match for the U-35s

Obviously the Under-35s need their own writers at the Mirror and this is their take on Gabriel Martinelli’s equaliser against Manchester City:

Jurgen Klopp’s four-word Arsenal warning that left Pep Guardiola with egg on his face

Because obviously the first thing on Guardiola’s mind when the ball hit the net would have been Klopp’s 2019 description of Martinelli as “talent of the century”. How could he have been so foolish?

We can only conclude that the Mirror believe U-35s to be idiots.