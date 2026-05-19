Liverpool could consider a ‘seismic’ swoop for departing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola if they decide to sack Arne Slot at the end of the campaign, a highly speculative report has claimed.

David Ornstein revealed on Monday night that Guardiola will end his legendary 10-year spell at City this summer, despite having a year left to run on his contract. Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that there is a ‘total verbal agreement’ in place for ex-Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca to return to the Etihad and replace Guardiola.

Amid the managerial merry-go-round, Slot is under increasing pressure as Liverpool stumble towards the end of the season.

CaughtOffside have ambitiously suggested Liverpool could make contact for Guardiola if they decide Slot’s time at Anfield is up, in what is described as a ‘seismic’, ‘extraordinary’ and ‘sensational’ rumour.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been tipped to ‘go all in’ to convince Guardiola on staying in the Premier League and joining City’s long-term rivals.

However, such a move is quite frankly not going to happen. Guardiola is loved by the City fanbase and would not want to immediately ruin that by moving to Liverpool.

READ: Pep Guardiola and his Premier League record will never be beaten

Plus, it is widely expected that Guardiola will either take another sabbatical from management or take charge of a national side once he has officially left City.

He has stayed at City far longer than most supporters expected and will almost certainly need to take a break. International management would allow the 55-year-old to continue coaching in the occasional big game without as much day-to-day stress as club football.

Over the last few weeks, reporters such as James Pearce have stated FSG will back Slot this summer and trust him to turn Liverpool’s fortunes around next season.

But Anfield chiefs are ‘very concerned’ by how the current situation is panning out, with fans having booed Slot and stars seemingly not playing for him.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has told our colleagues at TEAMtalk that FSG chief executive of football Michael Edwards and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will soon hold crunch talks over Slot’s future.

Edwards, Hughes to debate Slot sack

“Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” Bailey said.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

If Liverpool do perform a U-turn and opt to usher in a new era, then Andoni Iraola, Julian Nagelsmann and Sebastian Hoeness represent far more likely options than Guardiola.

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