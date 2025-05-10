Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists Saturday’s point was a “really important” one against a Southampton side whose game plan was to “defend and defend and defend and waste time”.

City defender Ruben Dias took exception to Southampton’s defensive approach, upset that they refused to roll out the red carpet.

Guardiola did not criticise the Saints’ approach but did say that their game plan was to “defend and defend and defend and waste time”.

“I respect what opponents decide to do, we have to break them, it’s happened many times in our careers. But today we missed to break the game,” the Spaniard said.

“Difficult. We had chances but unfortunately couldn’t score. [Southampton were] playing to defend and defend and defend and waste time. We take that point still, it’s in our hands.

“Didn’t expect them to defend so deep. Defensive we were so good but unfortunately we missed the last actions.

“He [Erling Haaland] didn’t expect to play as any minutes but the way the game was played we needed people in the box.

“That point was really important.”

A point for Guardiola’s side means a win for Chelsea or Newcastle United on Sunday will put them down to fourth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was just happy to get a 12th point in the Premier League this season, which means the Saints have recorded more points than Derby County’s record low amount of 11 in 2007/08.

“Delighted. We’re not happy about how the season has gone but we’re happy we’ve avoided that record,” he said.

“We’re under no illusions that it’s not a great points tally. The fans are happy in the sun smiling.

“Everyone knows it’s been a difficult season for us. That one was for the fans and also the lads who have given everything. A lot of Mondays coming in after heavy defeats. Today is a relief.

“When [interim manager Simon Rusk] Rusky came in he asked us to be extraordinary in concentration and personality and we showed that in abundance today.

“Credit to the lads and way they defended. We made it hard for them.”

Jack Stephens added that going “back to basics” helped Southampton get a point against City.

“It’s nice to get that off our backs. We’re obviously still very disappointed with how the season has gone. We’ve not been good enough.

“[It’s about] giving these supporters hope going into the new season.

“We feel quite solid and comfortable in that shape. We got it wrong at Leicester last week. Maybe we felt we could be more expansive. We went back to basics today.

“I’m very happy for the lads and the fans to have something to smile about.”

