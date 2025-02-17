Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side have a ‘1% chance’ of beating Real Madrid and advancing to the next stage of the Champions League this week, despite their win over Newcastle United.

January addition Omar Marmoush announced himself to the fans with a first-half hattrick that helped them on their way to a four-goal victory over Eddie Howe’s side, in what was their most impressive display for some time and a reminder of their known quality

Next up is the return leg of their knockout tie with Madrid, having lost 3-2 last week at the Etihad Stadium in dramatic circumstances. Yet, Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered a setback of their own in La Liga over the weekend.

They drew 1-1 with Osasuna away from home but Jude Bellingham, the hero for Los Blancos at the Etihad, was sent off for dissent as they lost ground in the title race.

He will be available regardless for this European encounter and City will hope to emulate the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan who are the only teams to win at the Bernabeu this season.

Speaking after the win over Newcastle, Guardiola was asked whether the victory could be a springboard – but the Spaniard wasn’t getting carried away. “Listen, there are many, many games that we didn’t play the level we play, and at the end, we lost it,” Guardiola said.

“And that was not just the three points, it’s how it is affecting our minds for the next game. “It happened a lot of times. This season, the reality is that we have been miles, miles away.”

This has already been Guardiola’s worst season at the club, having already lost as many games this season as they ever have in a single campaign since he joined back in 2016. Yet, they remain in the FA Cup and the Champions League (for now) and will eye a top-four finish.

Despite their victory over Newcastle, Guardiola has refrained from jumping the gun when it comes to their chances against Madrid, conceding that it is still a precarious position for his side.

“The margin to win in Bernabéu in that position [3-2 down], everybody knows that if you ask before the game, the percentage to go through, I don’t know, we arrive at 1%, or I don’t know what,” Guardiola said.

“It will be minimal, but as much as you have a chance, we will try, that’s for sure, you know? “The chance is minor because the result was not good — five minutes ago, with 2-1, it would be different.

“But with 2-3, the chance is less, but as much as you have a chance, we are going to take it, and we’ll see what happens.”