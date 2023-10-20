Pep Guardiola names his Man City successor as insider claims his Prem exit is ‘just around the corner’

According to reports, Pep Guardiola has already hinted that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi should replace him when he leaves Manchester City.

Guardiola has been Man City‘s manager since 2016 and he’s done a remarkable job over the past seven years.

The managerial great has helped them win the Premier League on five occasions and they lifted their inaugural Champions League at the end of last season as they completed the treble.

The Spaniard is out of contract in 2025 and it remains to be seen whether he will opt to sign a new deal to extend his stay at the Etihad.

Guardiola is reportedly being eyed by the FA as they look to identify the perfect replacement for England boss Gareth Southgate.

It was claimed earlier this week by Spanish journalist Lu Martin – who is reportedly ‘close’ to the City boss – that ‘the end of Guardiola’s project is just around the corner’ with his exit predicted to come in ‘no less than two years’.

A report from The Telegraph has now claimed that Guardiola would like De Zerbi to replace him.

Guardiola has consistently praised De Zerbi, who has done a superb job at Brighton over the past year.

Brighton held Man City to a 1-1 draw at the AMEX Stadium last season in what was one of the best games of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Both clubs were in jubilant mood after this stalemate as Man City had just been crowned Premier League champions, while Brighton had qualified for Europe.

The report claims: ‘Three of [Brighton’s] players were chatting in the tunnel after the game, still digesting the magnitude of what they had achieved, when Pep Guardiola sidled over.

‘“That’s the next Man City manager,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach told his small audience as he leaned in and nodded in the direction of Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi, out of earshot further down the tunnel.’

Man City – who have thrown away the least amount of points in the Premier League this season – face off with Brighton at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. During his press conference on Friday, De Zerbi admitted that he “feels a bit embarrassed” when Guardiola lauds him.

“I’m happy when I listen to Pep speak about me. I feel a bit embarrassed, but we are a work in progress,” De Zerbi said.

“I think we are playing well, fighting well but we have to improve, progress and adapt a new challenge and new season.

“Pep is a boss. I would like to do something the same because for many years he won in Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man City, but the way which he won is different to other coaches. The world will remember him not only for the victory but the way he wins, it is unique.”

