Pep Guardiola open to England U-turn as Balague reveals FA ‘offered the job’ to Man City boss

The FA offered Pep Guardiola the England job after Euro 2024 according to Guillem Balague, who claims the Three Lions remain the “favourites” to persuade the Manchester City boss into international management.

Guardiola emerged as the favourite to become Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor just before Thomas Tuchel’s appointment earlier this month as the Catalan’s future remains up in the air as his contract with City expires at the end of the season.

The City chiefs are quietly confident of extending Guardiola’s contract but the 53-year-old has made no secret of his desire to manage a national team in the future and a report claims Brazil are keen to acquire his services ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

But Balague – journalist and close friend of Guardiola – claims England remain the manager’s top choice when the time comes after he took time to think about an approach from the FA in the summer before eventually turning them down.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Balague said: “He actually was offered the job. He thought about it for two months. And after two months he said, ‘No because I don’t even know what I’m going to do at the end of this season’.”

“Manchester City right now feel he’s closer to staying than leaving but nobody really knows.

“What seems clear is that in the cycle from the next World Cup to the following one in 2030, Guardiola will have a national side – and England are favourites.”

Balague then quickly added: “If Tuchel wins the World Cup, forget that plan!”

Tuchel has signed an 18 month contract and will lead England at the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA.

Asked about Tuchel’s appointment and his interest in the England job last week, Guardiola played his cards close to his chest.

He said: “Thomas Tuchel is the manager, so forget about it. I’m the manager of Manchester City, so the conversations I have are about Manchester City.

“This is what it is. Tuchel is the manager already, Thomas is that. This is the most important, the rest is not important.”

Former England international Glen Johnson is delighted by Tuchel’s appointment and believes Manchester United – who were heavily linked with the German as a replacement for the struggling Erik ten Hag – have missed a trick.

He said: “I’m over the moon that he’s the manager of England. We have a fantastic squad and now we have a fantastic manager. The boys are going to love working for him and I’d be surprised if he doesn’t get the best out of this squad.

“I do believe Manchester United have missed the boat by not appointing him sooner and I feel bad saying that when there’s a manager already in the job, but these top managers don’t come around often and the Manchester United job is a tricky one that requires a certain character that can turn that around.”