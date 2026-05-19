Pep Guardiola offered his congratulations to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta for winning the Premier League, though was less forthcoming when asked questions about Arteta specifically and his future at Manchester City.

Man City surrendered their Premier League title hopes on Tuesday night when held to a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

The draw ensured Arsenal are now uncatchable, with the Gunners crowned Premier League champions for the first time since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.

Guardiola will not be sticking around to attempt to wrestle the title away from Arsenal next term. The 55-year-old is leaving Man City at the end of the season and will be replaced at the Etihad by former Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the iconic manager said: “Tough game, We knew it, we missed a little bit of energy, that’s normal, they had 10 days to prepare for this game.

“We play three days, three days, three days, travel a lot, but we fought. First half was really good. We missed a bit but second half we started really good, created the chance for Nico [O’Reilly].

“The offside for Erling [Haaland]. They should review that with how quickly the linesman did the job. Normally you’re allowed to finish the action and see what happens.

“The substitutions didn’t make the impact we needed and they had chances. In the end we found a goal, but too late.”

Guardiola responds to Arsenal title win, ducks Arteta question

After then hailing the effort his players gave this season – which has resulted in City winning both the League Cup and FA Cup – Guardiola congratulated Arsenal

“On behalf of all Man City and my team, congratulations to Arsenal and Mikel, their backroom staff, players and fans for this Premier League. They deserve it.”

When asked how special winning his first Premier League title will be for Arteta who used to serve as his assistant coach at City, Guardiola effectively ducked the question.

“That’s a question for him, and I’m pretty sure it will be special,” he replied. “He put a lot of effort and work in and… yeah, congratulations.”

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Guardiola was then asked for an update on his future amid countless reliable reporters and publications insisting the decision to leave Man City this summer has already been made.

The Spaniard refused to publicly confirm he’s leaving, and repeatedly insisted he’ll now talk with the City chairman (Khaldoon Al Mubarak).

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