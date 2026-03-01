Man City manager Pep Guardiola has condemned football supporters who cannot “respect religion and diversity” after some Leeds United fans booed a brief stoppage to allow Muslim players to break their Ramadan fast.

Play was stopped 13 minutes into Leeds’ home match with Manchester City on Saturday after sunset so Muslim players could eat and drink.

There was a clear message on the big screen at Elland Road, yet some home supporters jeered the break.

Guardiola condemned the reaction after his side’s 1-0 victory, asking fans to explain what exactly the problem was.

“It is a modern world, right?” Guardiola said. “[You see] what is happening in the world today. Respect religion, diversity — that is the point.

“The Premier League says you can have one or two minutes for the [fasting] players to do it [break their fast]. It is what it is, unfortunately.

“We took on a little bit of vitamins because Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri did not eat today. No more than that.

“The question is, can they do it or not? What is the problem?”

Leeds assistant manager Edmund Riemer took Daniel Farke’s place at the post-match press conference after the head coach’s red card, and said the boos were “disappointing”.

Riemer said: “I’m probably the guy who doesn’t hear a lot because I’m really focused on the game, but I’ve heard about it.

“Obviously some of the supporters did it, so we try to learn from it.

“It’s disappointing. We need to do better next time.”

Guardiola discussed the pre-arranged break ahead of the match, as City players Omar Marmoush, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Abdukodir Khusanov were all observing Ramadan.

“They follow this religious tradition. We have good nutritionists and they adapt to what the team needs,” the Spaniard said.

“We cannot adapt the schedule for the Premier League kick-off times, and I think they are used to it. They are not young and have been playing for many years during this period.

“For the players, I think it is not new. Both Rayans, Omar and Khusa — it is not the first time they have observed Ramadan, and they know perfectly how to handle it.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out issued a statement after the “massively disappointing” jeers.

“It is massively disappointing that some Leeds United fans jeered when Manchester City’s players broke their fast during the first half of the match at Elland Road. This was compounded by the fact that an explanation was displayed on a big screen inside the stadium,” the statement read.

“Pausing the game to allow Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan has been an agreed protocol for several years now.

“It’s an important and visible part of making the game welcoming for Muslim players and communities. But as tonight’s reaction shows, football still has a long way to go in terms of education and acceptance.”

