Former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has ‘signed’ to become Nottingham Forest’s new head coach, replacing Sean Dyche following his exit this week.

Forest had been searching for their fourth permanent manager of the 2025/26 since parting ways with Dyche following Wednesday’s disappointing 0-0 draw against Wolves.

The 17th-placed Premier League side failed to win despite registering 35 shots, so they have only picked up two points from games against Wolves, Leeds United and Crystal Palace. They are also only three points above the relegation zone.

After sacking Dyche, it quickly became clear that they had turned their attention to Pereira, who was sacked by Wolves in the early months of this campaign.

It was revealed that this appointment moved a step closer on Thursday, with journalist Ben Jacobs now revealing that he has ‘signed’ to join Forest.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Exclusive: Vítor Pereira has just signed as Nottingham Forest’s new coach.

‘Vitor Pereira’s contract will run until the end of next season.’

Fabrizio Romano added: ‘Nottingham Forest appoint Vitor Pereira as new head coach until the end of the season.

‘Agreement sealed with Portuguese manager who’s set to take over at #NFFC after Sean Dyche got sacked.’

Earlier on Friday, a report from Football Insider’s Callum O’Connell revealed four reasons behind Forest’s decision to favour Pereira.

“I feel a bit of sympathy for Sean Dyche right now, but it does look like Vitor Pereira is the leading contender and there is an agreement in place, which would have been before Dyche was sacked,” O’Connell told Football Insider.

“He’d be coming into a similar situation at Forest that he came into at Wolves last season, with the club mired in a relegation fight, and he did a great job there to get Wolves out of trouble.

“It obviously didn’t work out for him at Wolves this season, but he’s got that Premier League experience.

“He’s got that association with Marinakis having worked with him at Olympiacos.

“So with Pereira out of work and the links to Marinakis, it would be an easy fit you would imagine for Nottingham Forest to bring him in.

“They felt they needed to make that change to get them out of that relegation battle.”

Former Forest striker Rob Earnshaw, meanwhile, has backed Pereira to succeed at the club.

“Vitor Pereira, if you look at where he’s been and how he’s handled himself, and how he’s done over the last year or so, I think he’s been brilliant,” Earnshaw said on talkSPORT.

“I remember him coming in at Wolves, and they looked a different side. They looked much better. They looked competent in the Premier League.

“He looks like somebody who would fit Nottingham Forest better than Wolves, that’s how I see him.

“His body language is Nuno Espirito Santo-esque. He’s calm, he’s composed, he’s very chilled, very quiet, but he’s driven, so I think he’ll be perfect for it.

“Whoever comes in, the number one urgent thing is you must stay in the Premier League, and you must lift that football club, because it deserves it.

“You’ve got to deliver. You’ve got to deliver in your results and your points.”

