Jamie Redknapp reckons new Aston Villa signing Jadon Sancho isn’t an upgrade on Marcus Rashford or Marco Asensio, both of whom spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park.

Sancho completed a season-long loan move to Villa from Manchester United on deadline day. He spent last term with Chelsea, who paid £5million just to escape making his loan permanent.

After his bust-up with Erik ten Hag, current United head coach Ruben Amorim also made it clear Sancho had no future at Old Trafford, and after months of speculation, the 25-year-old finally joined Unai Emery’s side.

He’s the second Red Devils player to join Aston Villa on loan this year after Rashford, who had a productive six-month spell before heading off to FC Barcelona in the summer.

READ: Jamie Carragher condemns ‘okay’ Jadon Sancho as one of the ‘worst Manchester United signings’

Rashford’s time at Villa Park was short, but he made a big impact. The same can be said for Marco Asensio, who also joined on loan in January.

Sancho’s first start came in Villa’s Carabao Cup third-round defeat at Brentford. Aside from hitting the post, he offered very little, and his underwhelming addition to Emery’s squad has already been called out by Redknapp.

Villa are winless, goalless and 19th in the Premier League after four matches, and while Redknapp insists it’s still early, he admitted he isn’t as excited about Emery’s side this season, with Sancho’s signing doing little to change that.

“It’s still early, we have to be very respectful of that, but I don’t get the excitement I had with them over the last year and a half under Unai,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“We’ve waxed lyrical about how his teams set up, how good they are, how much energy they have got.

“I don’t think Sancho’s an upgrade on what they had with Rashford and Asensio.

“I look and think it’s going to be one of those seasons. Are they going to be competing for the top five? Not when I look at that squad, I don’t think they’re capable.

“I think it’s going to be one of those seasons where they’re still going to do well, but to push on and get Champions League football…

“I look at the Villa team and the squad and think it’s going to be one of those long seasons where there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs.”

Fellow summer signing Harvey Elliott also started against Brentford and scored Villa’s first goal of the season, only for Aaron Hickey’s equaliser to send the tie to penalties.

BBC Sport journalist Matthew Henry noted Villa looked more threatening once Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers came off the bench, with Sancho failing to stamp his mark.

Henry wrote: ‘Sancho was a peripheral figure on the left while Elliott played centrally, sometimes alongside makeshift striker Donyell Malen, with £30m summer signing Evann Guessand appearing raw on the right.

‘Elliott, on his first start since joining from Liverpool, had a few bright moments but Villa threatened most in the final quarter when Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers were brought on from the bench.’

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott could return to Liverpool but his Aston Villa deal still makes sense for everyone