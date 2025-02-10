Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has picked out a “fantastic” transfer for Christian Eriksen, who “doesn’t suit” head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd‘s major rebuild under Amorim is underway and wholesale squad changes are expected before the 2025/26 campaign.

Eriksen does not make our list of the 20 best footballers due to be out of contract at the end of this season, but he is among the four Man Utd stars expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The 32-year-old’s legs have gone and he’s been exposed at times this season, but he at least has attempted to hold his underperforming teammates to account.

Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are ahead of Eriksen in the Man Utd pecking order as the Denmark international has only made seven Premier League starts this season.

It remains to be seen what Eriksen will do at the end of this season, but Schmeichel has picked out a “fantastic move” foe the experienced midfielder.

“That [move to Ajax] would be a great step for him,” Schmeichel said.

“Of course, as we know, he is a midfielder. Nowadays in the Premier League, you need players who can sprint up and down for 90 minutes.

“The way Ruben Amorim wants to play also doesn’t suit him, he wants to win the ball back quickly.

“At a very high pace. That’s not in his nature. Unfortunately, Eriksen no longer has that energy.

“He’s a great player. Some of the things he does on the field… He’s still so good on the ball and technically. I think Ajax would be a fantastic move for him.”

Last week, former Everton and Real Madrid midfielder Thomas Gravesen claimed Eriksen is “100%” done at Man Utd and his career may be “over”.

“It is 100% over for Christian Eriksen at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over,” Gravesen said.

“Where is he going to go? Where will he go and earn DKK 60m a year? I have a very hard time seeing that.

“But now it could be that he could settle for much less? Yes, he has probably earned the money he needs to, but I think that the development that Christian has undergone in the past few years is downward.

“It is sad to see the situation Christian Eriksen is in. He’s one of the players in Denmark who has given us the most. He has shone and been our best man, so it is sad if his career ends like this.”