Peter Schmeichel raves over Arsenal star who has ‘quality’ no other team possesses

Peter Schmeichel was left raving over the performance of Martin Odegaard after Arsenal’s 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea on Sunday, claiming that no other team in the country has a player of such ‘quality’.

Odegaard scored the decisive goal against the visiting Blues, as the Gunners continued their winning start to the season to sit second in the table on goals scored behind Manchester City after three Premier League outings.

The result made it 12 games unbeaten against their London rivals, with Chelsea’s last victory over Arsenal coming at The Emirates in August 2021.

And Schmeichel was hugely impressed with what he saw from the reigning champions, who are showing early signs of adapting their play from last season and are yet to score a goal from a set-piece this time around.

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“I’ve seen that thing that no one else has in this league. Every time they lose the ball, it feels like there’s an extra Arsenal player on the pitch,” the Manchester United legend said on Viaplay.

“We talked about predictions before the game, this is what I’ve seen in the first two games.

“No other team has that kind of work-rate, organised work-rate, and also the ability to do it.

“It’s one thing organising yourself in doing it, the other thing is having the energy and you could see as the game progressed with the substitutions, you don’t see a difference. It’s the same thing.”

Schmeichel in awe of matchwinner Odegaard

Schmeichel went on to wax lyrical about Gunners skipper Odegaard, along with his importance to the side, adding: “My God, how good is he? For me, he was the best player on the pitch.

“Of course, we are seeing, we are noticing, what kind of player we like.

“This guy… what he does for this team is just so impressive. He’s technically so good.

“What he sees, nobody else sees that. Take him out of Arsenal’s team and it’s very, very difficult to see what would happen then.

“I don’t think there’s a team in the country that has a player of that quality.”

Meanwhile, Schmeichel’s Viaplay colleague and former Old Trafford team-mate Jaap Stam was equally impressed by Arsenal and highlighted the performance of Kai Havertz.

“In the past, people were asking whether he’s the ideal number nine,” Stam said.

“Well I think he’s proven very much that he’s a top-class player and very important for this Arsenal side.

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“Mikel Arteta of course wants to have a striker, a number nine, who can drop into certain areas to link up with other players in the midfield, with Odegaard, or on the side with the wingers.

“Havertz is one of the best players to do so in this squad and he played a tremendous game.”

The Gunners begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday evening when they head to Serie A giants Napoli.