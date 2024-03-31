Peter Schmeichel has hit out at Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his role in Brentford’s equaliser as Man Utd drew 1-1 against the Bees on Saturday.

Man Utd did little to turn down the noise surrounding manager Erik Ten Hag’s future after an ultimately dramatic but largely uninspiring draw in west London.

Schmeichel: Brentford ran five kilometres more than Man Utd

They looked to have turned a lifeless display into an unlikely three points after Mason Mount climbed off the bench to fire them ahead six minutes into stoppage time.

But Brentford equalised less than three minutes later through Kristoffer Ajer to snatch a point which was the least they deserved.

Man Utd suggested in his post-match press conference that Brentford “wanted it more” than his players and former Red Devils goalkeeper Schmeichel agreed.

“Mason Mount came on, he’s hardly done anything for Manchester United since he arrived at the club, and so many times we’ve seen in Manchester United’s history, somebody turns out and becomes a hero,” Schmeichel said on SuperSport.

“You think that’s one of those moments but in all fairness, that would have been so undeserved had that stood as a 1-0 win.

“It comes down to a lot of things. You look at the stats, touches in the opposition box, but I’m looking at how much the team work, how much they run.

“Brentford ran five kilometres more and I think that tells a very big story about what this game was all about. They wanted to chase every ball.

“Ivan Toney was just dominating everybody. We changed both our centre-halves, one at half-time and one later, both injured, new guys are coming on and nobody is making their mark. Nobody is really doing what we expect them to do.

“The standards are low. We [Schmeichel and fellow pundit Andy Cole] grew up with Sir Alex Ferguson at the club and you had to be proud of what you did on the pitch. We could lose 1-0 and he would say that was fine because the performance was there.”

Schmeichel: That’s not Manchester United

And Schmeichel accused Wan-Bissaka of “jogging” in the build up to Brentford’s equaliser, the Man Utd legend added: “If you look at Wan-Bissaka on the Brentford goal, and this is what I mean by standards. Wan-Bissaka is out there to the left, the ball gets crossed and now look at him. He’s walking off, walking, walking, he’s jogging!

“And Ivan Toney would have been offside had he followed the back-four line up and then that goal wouldn’t have happened.

“Look at him [Wan-Bissaka] coming out! Look at it!

“That’s not Manchester United, that’s not pride, that’s not high standards. That’s not focussing on what your job is.

“He has cost – not to blame him for this – but in that moment, because of what he did, or didn’t do, a simple thing like concentrating, they equalised.”

