Emmanuel Petit has told Arsenal to swerve moves for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen this summer.

The form of summer signing Kai Havertz has picked up in recent months but Arsenal are still expected to sign a striker in the summer as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are being linked with moves elsewhere.

Osimhen, Toney or Isak?

A move to Paris Saint-Germain to replace Kylian Mbappe is perhaps most likely for Osimhen at this stage, but Arsenal have also been mentioned as a possible destination.

Napoli have declined this season but Osimhen has 17 goals in his 31 appearances for the European giants. Despite this, ex-Arsenal star Petit has explained why his former club need to ‘avoid’ signing the Nigeria international.

“You have to be very careful with him because he’s a very sensitive guy. He’s a big character, a big personality. He can be a lover, but he can also be a nightmare in terms of communication and behaviour,” Petit said during an interview with Compare.Bet.

“He’s a very good striker. Before he joined Napoli he was playing for Lille and he was already showing his qualities. But if you pick him, you need to understand if he can fit into the collective, into the dressing room and also on the pitch in terms of playing.

“I have no doubt he can be a very good option for Arsenal up front as a striker, because we’ve all seen that they sometimes miss presence in the penalty area, someone strong who can hold the ball. He can be good in the air, good at finishing, he can take the space behind the defenders.

“But, again, the only thing I’m worried about is if something wrong happens, you never know what to expect from him. At the club it’s about serenity, ‘we all work together step-by-step with the same vision, in the same direction’. I have never seen any player put his own interest in front of the team. So that’s why I think – I may be wrong – but you have to be very careful about that.”

Petit has also encouraged Arsenal to sign a player from the “worst Man Utd side” he’s ever seen, while he would prefer the Gunners to sign Tottenham top target Ivan Toney over Isak.

“I really like Toney, because I’ve been watching him for years since he joined the Premier League. And to be honest, he’s impressed me a lot because he has improved a lot.

“And he has been a nightmare for every single defender in the Premier League. Is that the same for Isak? He’s still growing, he’s still improving, but he’s got a big future ahead of him.

“You know what to expect with Toney right now, in terms of fighting spirit, movement, technical abilities, finishing, everything.

“But with Isak, I still don’t know what we can expect from him. I’ve been very happy about the process for the last few months, but I still believe that Toney will be a more secure signing for me.”

