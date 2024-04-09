Emmanuel Petit has hit out at Manchester United star Mason Mount, who is similar to Marcus Rashford as he has a “very fragile mentality”.

Mount left Chelsea last summer as he entered the final year of his contract. Man Utd paid an initial fee of around £55m to sign him from their Premier League rivals.

“He was playing like he was walking on eggshells…”

The England international has endured a nightmare debut season at Old Trafford as he has missed most of this campaign due to his injury woes.

Mount made his Premier League return at the end of last month as he scored in Man Utd‘s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

A recent report from ESPN claimed Mount was ‘disappointed’ after it was indicated that he left Chelsea for ‘financial reasons’ as their board felt a transfer was the ‘perfect solution’.

The 25-year-old made his Stamford Bridge return earlier this month. He made a late cameo appearance off the bench as Man Utd conceded two late goals to lose 4-3 to Chelsea.

A portion of Chelsea supporters booed Mount during the match. While Petit thinks it was “embarrassing from fans”, he has questioned the midfielder’s “mentality”.

“It’s embarrassing from Chelsea fans that they booed Mount. However, you can’t just want to leave the club when things aren’t going well on the pitch, you have to be stronger than that mentally,” Petit told Genting Casino.

“Right now, he’s playing for Man United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and you know what you signed up to when you signed for them.

“He’s coming back from a long-term injury, a professional footballer, and an athlete at the highest level must improve mentally.

“Before he was injured, he was playing like he was walking on eggshells – very fragile mentally – and he’s kind of like Marcus Rashford at United. Mount arrived from Chelsea and he doesn’t look strong mentally.

“I used to be like that and it used to affect my performance on the pitch, but come on! You wake up in the morning, drive a Lamborghini, you need to look in the mirror!

“He was booed by Chelsea fans, but at the end of the day, he wanted to stay at the club.”

“It was a mistake…”

Towards the end of last year, William Gallas argued that Mount’s decision to leave Chelsea for Man Utd “was a mistake”.

“I think people understand why Mount left, even if his transfer to Man United was a mistake,” Gallas told Lord Ping. “His performances haven’t been great. Mount was a Chelsea boy, but they couldn’t find a solution. It was a mistake.

”In my opinion, Chablobah leaving Chelsea wouldn’t be a mistake. He’s played a lot of games for Chelsea, but he had the chance to cement himself in the starting XI, and I don’t think he gave what the board or manager would have expected – that’s why he’s been in and out of the starting XI.

“Perhaps Chalobah doesn’t have the quality for a club like Chelsea, and the club letting him go would be a completely different context to someone like Mason Mount.”