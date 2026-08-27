Arsenal legend names ‘powerful’ striker signing alternative if Julian Alvarez hopes fail

Legendary Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has named Victor Osimhen as a potential striker signing option for the Gunners, if their big-money move for Julian Alvarez falls short.

It’s no secret that the reigning Premier League champions have been working on trying to upgrade their forward line before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1.

Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres are currently competing for the No.9 role, as Arsenal continue their search for another striker and left-winger, having missed out on Vinicius Junior after he snubbed a switch to the capital in favour of extending his Real Madrid stay.

There have been some notable additions to Mikel Arteta’s squad in the shape of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier, while Piero Hincapie’s loan switch was also made permanent.

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But, as the clock ticks down to September 1, speculation surrounding Alvarez and Arsenal has hit fever pitch, with a fresh report claiming that the Gunners have been given the green light to make their move for the Atletico Madrid frontman.

The Argentina international has been angling for a move to Barcelona for much of the summer, but with Atletico not prepared to sell to a LaLiga rival, it’s left Arsenal as the frontrunners to secure a deal that could be worth around £111million (€130m).

Petit certainly endorses the move and believes Alvarez will give Arsenal that X-factor presence through the middle, telling Oddschecker: “He’s a beautiful player with great movement and intelligence. He’s got speed, technique, and vision.

“He can score many goals and provide assists. I love his movement.

“It’s hard sometimes to get intelligent players who understand the DNA of the team. Arsenal have a proper DNA on the pitch, and when they buy top players, they have to fit into the system.

“I think Alvarez would be perfect for Arsenal. The way he plays, the way he moves, the way he links up play, and he’s clinical when he gets to the edge of the box.”

Osimhen a ‘powerful’ Arsenal alternative

Given Alvarez’s clear preference to join Barcelona, rather than return to England, Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on other targets too – including Galatasaray star Osimhen.

Although Petit feels Osimhen lacks the overall “quality” of Alvarez, he has no doubts that the Nigeria international would “bring something different” to Arteta’s side.

“A different player, not the same quality as Alvarez. He would bring a powerful presence up front,” the former France international added when discussing Osimhen.

“He’s fast, he’s a fighter, and he has a strong personality. “He brings something different than Alvarez.

“They are two different options, but I like them both.”

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As for whether Gyokeres can build on the 21 goals he scored for Arsenal last season, in the event that neither Alvarez or Osimhen sign, Petit added: “Well, they won the Premier League with him, right? They reached the Champions League final with him, right? I think he has the quality to improve.

“It was not easy with the expectations and the pressure on his shoulders.

“When he came, people wanted him to score exactly the goals he used to score in Portugal. It’s not the same league, with all the respect I have for the Portuguese league.

“He gives a 100 per cent on the pitch all the time. He’s not the best striker in the world, but he brings something very important for Arsenal.”