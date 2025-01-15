Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has questioned the decision to bring in Riccardo Calafiori this summer, debating why a striker wasn’t targeted.

Calafiori, who joined for £42m this summer from Bologna, has struggled to fully embed himself into the side, having missed 16 games through injury. Starting just eight times in the league, he has certainly been in and out of the side – and Petit believes their money could have been spent elsewhere.

Speaking to Casino Utan Spelpaus, the Frenchman said: “They should have addressed that [lack of strikers] in the last transfer window.

“They should have bought a striker. I know that they extended the quality of the squad with a couple of players, but they added to positions they were well covered in. They signed Riccardo Calafiori, but they already had two or three players that could play at left-back.

“I’m a big fan of Calafiori but when you look at it, when you look at the young guy Lewis-Skelly, he’s doing so well, and Zinchenko is on the bench most of the time, so they had that part of the pitch covered.

“I can understand that when you play every three days and you have to compete in every competition, that you need squad depth, but the striker position was a priority. I don’t know why Arsenal didn’t go for a proper striker last summer. Arsenal won’t be able to bring in the top, top quality striker they desire in January.”

Striker woes

While Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak has been earmarked as a key target up front, his deal expires in 2028 and would be an extremely expensive option. Arsenal’s frontline has been under the magnifying glass recently after Gabriel Jesus suffered another long-term ruling him out for the season.

That leaves them with Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard capable of playing in the central striker role but neither are traditional strikers like Isak – and it may hold them back from achieving any silverware despite their strong defensive foundations.

Plus, the long-term hamstring injury suffered by Bukayo Saka has only added to their woes, with the England international set to be out for a few months. He had accumulated nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games before the injury.

Another defensive-minded addition?

Such comments from Petit on his former club have only been backed further by the latest news regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi – another defensive-minded addition.

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks and seeking to trigger his release clause and he would then join in the summer ahead of next season.

Liverpool nearly opted to pay the £51m clause last summer but the player opted to remain in Spain and has gone on to start 17 games in La Liga.