Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett believes the FA have sent a message to the Premier League following Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s two-match ban.

The Dutchman was involved in a controversial ending to the Merseyside derby after James Tarkowski’s late equaliser in added time secured a famous point for the Toffees.

In what was the final-ever derby at Goodison Park, emotions were high and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s celebrations in front of the Liverpool fans angered Curtis Jones, which led to a brawl following the full-time whistle.

After that had died down, Slot approached the refereeing team to shake hands in a manner that was deemed aggressive, with the Liverpool boss shown a red card along with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Furthermore, the two clubs have received bans for failing to control their players; with Liverpool forced to pay £50,000 and Everton £65,000. Slot and Hulshoff have been fined £70,000 and £7000 respectively.

The two-match ban means that former Everton defender John Heitinga will take control on the touchline for the two home games against Newcastle United and Southampton at Anfield.

A statement from the FA read:

‘Announcing the ban on Wednesday, the Football Association explained in a statement: ‘It was alleged that the Liverpool head coach acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished. Arne Slot admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £70,000 fine.’ The FA added: ‘It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle. Everton and Liverpool admitted the charges, and the Regulatory Commission imposed £65,000 and £50,000 fines on them respectively following a hearing.’

Speaking to Football Insider, former PGMOL chief Hackett claimed that the FA had laid down the law following the incident.

“The message is clear from the Football Association that they will take action on misconduct. They must be consistent in their sanctions.”

Arne Slot praised Heitinga’s coaching ability

Having arrived in the summer following Jurgen Klopp’s dismissal, Slot was highly complimentary of the former Everton defender who coached Ajax’s U19 and reverse team for five years, as well as being David Moyes’ assistant at West Ham United.

“John has played many games in the Premier League and last season he was an assistant coach at West Ham, so brings experience as a player, but also as an assistant in this league.

“He worked with someone that I know really well, and the two of us have quite a similar playing style, so I think it’s not going to take long for him to understand exactly what we want with the players.”