PGMOL admit ‘significant human error’ denied Liverpool a VAR goal at Tottenham

The PGMOL has admitted VAR should have awarded Liverpool a goal in the first half of their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday evening but were denied by ‘significant human error’.

In a game marked by controversy, Liverpool had already been reduced to 10 men before Luis Diaz scored from Mo Salah’s pass only for celebrations to be cut short by the offside flag.

Replays suggested Diaz was clearly onside, but the original decision stood and Spurs took the lead through Son Heung-min just two minutes later. Liverpool equalised through Cody Gakpo before being reduced to nine men in the second half with Diogo Jota receiving two quick yellow cards. Spurs then snatched a dramatic last-gasp winner as Joel Matip put through his own net.

The PGMOL statement read: “PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials.

“This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error.”

“PGMOL will immediately be contacting Liverpool at the conclusion of this fixture to acknowledge the error.”

Spurs’ win took them second in the league a point behind Manchester City, who surprisingly lost earlier in the day at Wolves, while it was Liverpool’s first defeat of the season.