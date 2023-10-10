PGMOL chief Webb: Kovacic was ‘extremely lucky’ to avoid red card in Man City’s defeat at Arsenal

PGMOL chief Howard Webb says Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic was lucky to avoid a red card against Arsenal on Sunday.

In the 29th minute, Kovacic received a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard before getting away with another late tackle on Declan Rice six minutes later.

The first incident was thoroughly checked by VAR but referee Michael Oliver was not recommended to review the challenge using the pitchside monitor.

Arsenal fans were incensed when Oliver decided not to give Kovacic a second yellow card for the poor attempted slide tackle on Rice.

As you probably know already, VAR can not interfere when it comes to giving a second yellow card, so Oliver’s decision stood.

Thankfully for the Gunners, this did not matter as they went on to win the game 1-0.

It might not have a negative effect on Arsenal’s points tally, but Kovacic will not be suspended when the domestic season resumes in less than a fortnight.

Speaking on Match Officials: Mic’d Up, the chief refereeing officer of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) Webb said VAR was right not to interfere with the borderline yellow card but did say that “had a red card been given by Michael Oliver on the day, it would have been a very straightforward ‘check complete’”.

“I do (believe Kovacic was lucky not to be shown a second yellow),” Webb said on the Premier League show hosted by Michael Owen that dissects refereeing decisions and shows previously unheard audio between officials on the pitch and in the VAR room.

“Second yellows are something that the VAR is not able to get involved in. But he was an extremely fortunate player to stay on the field of play.

“Of course, the referee, Michael, will no doubt review that and he doesn’t want to have a negative impact on the game by overreacting to something, and sometimes players will be on a yellow card and there will be pressure to show a second one.

“Pressure will come from the players on the field, but you know that’s also true that if you under-react you have a negative impact on the game.

“So when he reflects on it, he’ll realise that the second (foul) should have been a yellow card as well, which would have seen Kovacic sent off for two yellow cards.”

