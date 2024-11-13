Howard Webb does not think VAR should have intervened to award West Ham a penalty v Man Utd

Howard Webb does not think VAR Michael Oliver should have recommended a review of an incident that contributed towards Man Utd sacking Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag lost his job after a 2-1 defeat to West Ham and has been replaced by Ruben Amorim.

The loss at the London Stadium came via a 92nd-minute Jarrod Bowen penalty awarded in controversial circumstances.

Matthijs de Ligt initially got away with a challenge on Danny Ings but VAR official Oliver sent David Coote (you might’ve heard of him) to the pitchside monitor and the on-pitch referee overturned his initial decision.

It was a heavily debated decision at the time and ultimately cost a man his job.

The full transcript of the incident has now been released as part of the Match Officials Mic’d Up programme hosted by Michael Owen.

MORE ON TEN HAG SACK FROM F365

👉 VAR is altering results and helping get managers sacked – enough is enough

👉 Man Utd post-Ferguson managers ranked: Erik ten Hag fourth; Amorim to be lucky number seven?

👉 What if Casemiro’s demise at Manchester United was all Ten Hag’s fault?

👉 West Ham claim Erik ten Hag as their ninth Premier League manager scalp

Oliver: “I think this is a penalty. De Ligt into the foot. Lower leg, yeah. Cootey, I’m going to recommend an on-field review for a possible penalty. This is the best angle we’ve got. We’ll run it through, this is the contact from De Ligt. So, there’s no contact on the ball from De Ligt.” Coote: “So we’ve got knee-to-knee contact.” Oliver: “Yeah, lower leg contact from De Ligt onto Danny Ings, with no contact on the ball from De Ligt.” Coote: “So we’ve got here, we’ve got knee-to-knee contact, but does Ings have control of the ball at any point?” Oliver: “He does not, he’s moving into the way of the ball and De Ligt comes into contact with Ings. This is the best angle for the contact.” Coote: “So we’ve got knee-to-knee contact. We’ve got more contact by De Ligt than we have for Ings. We’re giving a penalty, no further action.”

PGMOL chief Webb has now said on Match Officials Mic’d Up that it was the wrong decision.

“I thought it was a misread, by the VAR, a VAR that’s normally really talented and reliable, but gets uber-focused in this situation on De Ligt’s leg,” he said.

“His leg coming through on to Danny Ings, not making any contact with the ball.

“The ball’s already past De Ligt as he as he makes contact with Danny Ings. And the VAR sees that as a clear foul. I think he was too focused on that aspect.

“I don’t think he should have got involved. I think this is a situation where we’d leave the on-field decision as it is, probably whichever way it’s called.

“On balance, I don’t think it’s a penalty kick. I would prefer no foul being given, no penalty.

“I prefer play-on, but the VAR got super-focused on one aspect, that swinging leg by De Ligt and felt therefore it was a penalty.”

Would a draw have kept Ten Hag at Man Utd? I guess we’ll never know…

👉 READ NEXT: Disband the PGMOL; the new version of VAR is even worse than the last