Phil Foden responds to claim he bottled England penalty after Alexander-Arnold revelation

Phil Foden was taken off in extra time before the penalty shootout against Switzerland.

Phil Foden has responded to speculation he rejected the opportunity to take a penalty in England’s shootout win over Switzerland.

Foden was replaced by Alexander-Arnold in extra time as England drew 1-1 with Switzerland and it was the Liverpool star who hit the decisive spot-kick after Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney all coolly converted theirs as Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji’s effort.

Alexander-Arnold was caught on camera telling his brothers that one of his England teammates didn’t want to take a penalty and speculation was rife on social media that it was Foden who didn’t fancy it having been subbed off for the full-back.

‘I wouldn’t have minded’

But Foden insists he would have stepped up if he was needed, but is glad the responsibility was given to the regular penalty takers.

“I would have taken one if I was still on the pitch but I think there’s players who take them regularly for their clubs so it makes sense for them to take them,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think that’s what Gareth did, put the best penalty-takers on the pitch. I’m glad he did that now because it definitely worked in our favour.

“I feel like it’s a confidence thing, if you have belief you’re going to score you can definitely be a penalty-taker.

“Like I said, I wouldn’t have minded taking one if I was still on the pitch but there’s probably better penalty-takers than me.”

‘Full belief in the lads’

Asked how he felt during the penalty shootout, Premier League player of the year Foden added: “I’m not going to lie, I was so nervous watching the boys.

“When you’re not on the pitch, I feel like you think a lot more about what’s happening.

“But I had full belief in the lads, there’s been a lot of work going into penalties in training. The ones taking them looked so confident and never looked like missing.”