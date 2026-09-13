Phil Foden was sent off against Man Utd

Phil Foden’s red card during Manchester City’s clash with rivals Manchester United has been met with a mixed reaction from pundits.

In the 23rd minute of the latest edition of the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, Bruno Fernandes clattered into Foden, leading to the Man City star falling to the ground.

It was clear the 26-year-old did not like the challenge, as the England international proceeded to kick out at the Man Utd skipper.

Fernandes fell to the floor and cried out in pain, and moments later, referee Michael Oliver gave Foden his marching orders after brandishing a red card.

An outraged Foden protested the decision, along with his Man City teammates, but his complaints fell on deaf ears as he trudged off the pitch.

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Phil Foden is SENT OFF in the Manchester derby! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/sDkHoLMnjL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Shortly after the incident, former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson tore into Foden for his “petulant” actions.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live, “Initially it looks really stupid from Phil Foden. He kicks out in the midriff of Bruno Fernandes.

“There is absolutely no way this is going to be overturned. That was petulant, that was stupid and he could have cost his side.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy felt that Foden’s actions didn’t leave the referee with much choice, while Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney believed the wrong decision was made.

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The former said on BBC Match of the Day, “Bruno kicked Foden first, but that’s not a red for him. But then Foden did kick out at him and if you kick upwards, you are going to get a red.”

And Rooney added, “That can’t be a red card. It was more of a flick or a gesture, than a kick out.”

Gary Neville disagrees with Roy Keane

Rooney’s old Man Utd teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane had quite different views on the topic.

Neville described it as a “painful” moment for Foden but did not say the wrong decision was made. Keane, though, thought this was not a red card and that Fernandes was actually to blame.

Neville said on Sky Sports, “Oh dear. He’s not having it Foden, VAR will have a look. It looks like Foden reacts. It’s a kick into the stomach there, he’s not going to get away with that.

“A painful moment for Foden to have to make that run down the long tunnel. I’m surprised Fernandes didn’t get a yellow for the kick on the floor, he’s certainly pulled a reaction out of Foden which will help his teammates.”

And Keane said at half-time, “Foden does react. The strange thing is that Fernandes gives a kick…for me, he is the one who is violent here. I don’t think it’s a red card for Foden, l really don’t.”

To Man City, it mattered little in the end as Erling Haaland’s 60th-minute goal secured Enzo Maresca’s team all three points.