Phil Foden can be expected to reunite with one of his former teammates if leaving Manchester City in the event they’re relegated for breaching FFP, according to a report.

On Tuesday, the Premier League released a damning report confirming Man City’s guilt. The club have been proven to have breached Financial Fair Play 114 times, with their systemic cheating helping to massage the accounts to the tune of around £900m.

City maintain their innocence and believe they have irrefutable evidence that dismisses the guilty verdict.

The punishment Man City will receive is still to be determined, though given the scale of their cheating, there’s a growing sense that expulsion from the Premier League, or a gigantic points deduction that effectively relegated them anyway, are in play.

The Premier League are known to be pushing for a particularly severe punishment, and loss of City’s top flight status will inevitably result in a massive player exodus.

Erling Haaland is a wanted man at Arsenal, while Liverpool could go back in for Marc Guehi.

Phil Foden, meanwhile, perhaps has a greater affinity for the club than all others given he’s homegrown.

But according to the latest from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, even Foden would depart, though it’s anticipated he would not join one of City’s rivals.

Likeliest next club for Phil Foden named

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all showed interest in Foden prior to the 26-year-old signing a contract extension in July.

But as stated, the expectation is Foden would move abroad, with a reunion with former City teammate, Vincent Kompany, at Bayern Munich on the cards.

Fletcher explained: ‘Bayern Munich monitored the situation closely, with manager Vincent Kompany, a former City captain, keen on a reunion.

‘We understand that the German giants would absolutely move for Foden should City’s situation mean he becomes available.’

Crucially, Fletcher stressed Foden would choose a club who regularly play in the Champions League, and few in European football come with a greater guarantee of UCL qualification than Bayern.

Pep Guardiola responds to guilty verdict

On Wednesday afternoon, former Man City boss, Pep Guardiola, spoke out for the first time since the guilty verdict was delivered.

He wrote on X: ‘I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

‘Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.’

MORE MAN CITY FFP COVERAGE ON F365…

* Fines and relegation not enough for Man City punishment: they must instead be fined… and relegated

* Manchester City cheating was ‘disgusting’ and they ‘shouldn’t see a single penny’ of Haaland sale

* Man City players reassigned after cheating: Haaland sent to Everton as Liverpool land long-time target

Just one of Guardiola’s six Premier League titles were won during the period (2009-18) in which City have been found to have been cheating.

However, the subsequent five titles all came on the back of a decade of manufactured accounting in which City signed quality player after quality player they otherwise should not have been able to afford.

Once said player was then sold for huge money in the Guardiola years, an equally high profile player would arrive with that tainted money and so on and so forth.