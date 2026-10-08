Jason Cundy is on a generational run right now.

The talkSPORT presenter took a break from winding up his Spurs-supporting mate Jamie O’Hara to appear on Piers Morgan’s show to debate Cristiano Ronaldo and his monumental tantrum.

Cundy would have known what he was going up against; Morgan is a fully paid-up Ronaldo stan. It has come with benefits including the interview that saw Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United come to an abrupt end, but part of this deal with the devil is that you have to memorise the words of the Ronaldo gospel and never dare to stray away from them.

Morgan had a lot to remember this week. Ronaldo produced a 1,897-word statement explaining why he decided to walk out on his country after being asked to warm up and then not come on. A heinous crime.

Morgan took to his show to defend Ronaldo, stating the manager had “lied” to him at which point Cundy felt obliged to step in.

“Piers, this is not Soccer Aid,” he said with an exasperated tone. “We’re talking about elite-level football here.”

That line by the way makes the other in-studio guest Richard Keys laugh and here’s a little tip for Morgan: when you’re in a room that also holds Richard Keys and you are the one sounding like a lunatic, you’ve gone too far.

Morgan then tried to butt in with a “what do you know about elite-level football?”, forgetting Cundy has 67 more top-flight appearances than Morgan has ever had.

“But no, seriously, Piers,” Cundy continued. “You follow Arsenal, right? You watch Arteta. Can you imagine Arteta promising Odegaard to come off the bench? Can you imagine Odegaard doing the same thing?”

Morgan then chimes back in with the claim Ronaldo was promised he could come on, at which point Cundy reminds Morgan that promises in football mean nothing.

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“There’s no promises, it’s a plan,” Cundy said. “I’ve been in the dressing room. I know what it’s like. Managers have plans. I’ve been in changing rooms on a Friday when the managers put the team out on and on Saturday he’s changed it. That’s his prerogative. He is allowed to do that. That’s his job.

“He doesn’t owe Ronaldo anything. His job is to get the best result for Portugal, and if he thinks by not bringing on Cristiano Ronaldo is the best way to get result, that is his job.”

Sensing he is losing the argument, Morgan turns to Andy Gray in the hope he would be on his side, only to find the former striker is on Cundy’s.

This is the second time in two days Morgan has dedicated a whole show to Ronaldo and in the process has basically become one of the many deranged fanboys you see on Twitter.

This of course is Morgan’s shtick. He’s a smart man and knows that the more viral a clip goes, the more money he makes, and so he is willing to say whatever it takes to generate views, regardless of how bizarre it sounds.

Does Morgan believe Ronaldo was in the right? Probably not, but he simply can’t say anything else. Morgan will always pick the path of most resistance because that means more money in the bank.

Thank God we have Jason Cundy, who is only in the pocket of whoever makes that Ange mask.

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