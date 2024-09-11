Just when you thought Bukayo Saka was beginning to cement himself as one of the best right wingers in not just the Premier League, but the world, another Arsenal legend speaks out to hold back the right winger on his quest to be globally recognised as one of the best in the business.

First it was Ian Wright at the Euros who claimed former England boss Gareth Southgate should shoehorn the Arsenal man at left-back, but Robert Pires’ latest opinion on the 23-year-old may come as an even bigger shock.

Speaking to Wettbasis.com, Pires said: “Bukayo Saka still lacks a certain level of consistency and experience, especially in the big games. Perhaps this season, especially in the Champions League, he will show a more convincing face than last season when it counts.”

Pires’ initial words do have some substance, with Arsenal crashing out of the Champions League at the Quarter Final stage to Bayern Munich last season.

Last campaign was Saka’s first in the Champions League, with the Gunners having last played in Europe’s elite competition in the 2016/17 season, two years before Saka had made his Arsenal debut.

One winger who lit up the Premier League in his early stages at Manchester City last season was Jeremy Doku, though that fast start may have appeared to be somewhat of a false start, as Pires feels the Belgium international would prove to be a better option than Saka.

Pires said: “In my opinion, Jeremy Doku from Manchester City is a bit better because he is technically stronger, has better dribbling skills and is more imaginative.”

Doku netted three times in the Premier League last season, while providing 10 assists for his teammates.

The 22-year-old was almost signed as a replacement for Raheem Sterling who signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2022, though Sterling has since swapped Stamford Bridge for the Emirates, joining on loan on transfer deadline day, and Pires feels he could make an impact for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He said: “I can well imagine that Raheem will be very motivated to start his new adventure. He hasn’t had a happy time at Chelsea recently and it’s clear that he will show everyone. He can only surprise in a positive way.”

Sterling was brought in at the final hour with Arteta losing some firepower during the window, with academy products Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah both departing the club, which Pires believes makes the need for Sterling stronger.

He said: “Arsenal’s schedule is so packed that Arteta will use every player at any time. The fact that Martinelli or Trossard have even more competition can also inspire then and prevent them from slowing down. Competition is always good, no matter what position.”