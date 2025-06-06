Daniel Levy has a Premier League manager in his sights to take over from Ange Postecoglou

Insider David Ornstein is among those who have confirmed that a Premier League boss is the ‘leading contender’ to success Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

For right or for wrong, Postecoglou has been given the boot by Spurs. The manager brought home their first trophy in 17 years, but also saw his side finish 17th in the Premier League in the same season.

Daniel Levy is said to have spent a week deliberating before making the call.

The likes of Thomas Frank, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva have been linked with the job since the time that the threat on Postecoglou’s job began to ramp up. Iraola and Glasner will seemingly be difficult to prise from their respective sides.

But multiple reports have suggested that Frank is the likeliest to take over from Postecoglou.

Insider Ornstein has stated that Frank is the ‘leading contender’ for the Tottenham job. Writing for The Athletic, he states that Spurs are expected to make a decision on their new manager ‘next week’.

With that said, there is yet to be any contact between Tottenham and Brentford over Frank.

Sky Sports have reiterated that the Bees boss – who has a release clause in his contract – is the leading name to take the Tottenham job.

The site’s reporter, Michael Bridge, has suggested it would be a big task for Frank to manage a Champions League side given his previous experience, or lack thereof.

“Thomas Frank – like Postecoglou – is a very engaging character. There’s a lot of admiration for him here at Spurs – but he doesn’t have any European or Europa League experience. He will be a Champions League manager if Spurs decide to appoint him,” he said.

“And one of his first games would be the UEFA Super Cup – so he could bring in a trophy early August against PSG. It would be quite remarkable if it is Thomas Frank.”

Frank did, though, engineer a much better Premier League season than Postecoglou did in 2024-25. His Brentford side finished 10th, seven places and 18 points ahead of Tottenham.

He has twice taken Brentford to top-half finishes, so there’s reason for Spurs to be optimistic about his chances with more resources available to him.

It seems likely Frank will say yes when approached, as it was recently reported he was interested in the Tottenham job. Though that same report states talks had been held, and neither Ornstein nor Sky share that information.

